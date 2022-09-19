Dunked

Circleville Chief Probation Officer Jason McGowan goes for a swim after getting dunked in the dunk tank at Recovery Celebration Day last Saturday. The event held at Ted Lewis Park honors and celebrates those on their drug and alcohol recovery journey.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — In what turned out to be the largest gathering yet for Recovery Celebration Day in Circleville, about 200 people gathered to celebrate and honor those on their drug and alcohol addiction recovery journey.

Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments