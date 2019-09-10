CIRCLEVILLE — For Circleville area residents looking to check in on their health, they’ll have an opportunity Oct. 5 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville.
Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a free community health and wellness fair and will feature a rare opportunity for free mammograms for income eligible or insurance free residents who sign up for an appointment.
Billy Norris, administrative associate at Trinity Lutheran Church, said having the Ohio State University CCC James Cancer Mobile Mammography Unit was a fortunate thing for the community to have especially with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Norris said they need 12 signups by Sept. 25.
“If we don’t get enough people to sign up ahead of time for the mammogram then they won’t come,” she said. “We need to get people signed up because this is a great service for the community.”
Norris called the health and wellness fair was for people of all ages.
“Our goal is for at least 100 people to come but we hope for a lot more,” she added. “Ohio State football plays late that day and we’re hoping the OSU mammogram to be popular. I think that’s a big thing to get here since they’re willing to do it for free.”
The health fair will be rom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 and in addition to the mobile mammogram unit several local organizations are slated to attend including OhioHealth Berger Hospital, Job and Family Services, Pickaway County Public Health who will be doing glucose,
blood pressure checks and limited flu shots, Pickaway Area Recovery Services, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health and other local healthcare and wellness organizations. Norris said they’ll also have a massage therapist present as well.
In addition to the vendors and attending organizations there will be a handful of presentations including the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on consumer law; the Alzheimer Association; Dr. James Laux a local chiropractor; Ohio Medicare Advantage Plan; and the OSU James Cancer Center.
Norris said this is the first time Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville has done something like this during her time there.
“I’ve done one at my church in Columbus,” Norris noted. “We were talking one day that this would be fun and that it was Breast Cancer Awareness Month and how we could get them mobile mammogram unit and it developed from there.”
Norris said in addition to the community organizations present, there will also be vendors selling products including a bee demonstration that will include honey.
“We saw this as a need in our community,” Norris continued. “We get a lot of calls, all the churches do, from people asking where they can get this or that. This was a way to reach out to the community and provide them information. If we save one person then it’s a good day.
For more information on the health fair, contact the church office at 740-474-3151. To register for the mammogram and make an appointment, contact the Diversity Enhancement Program at 614-293-6924.