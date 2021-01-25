CIRCLEVILLE — Do you know a volunteer who has gone above and beyond? Now is the time to share their story with United Way of Pickaway County.
Now through Feb. 7, United Way of Pickaway County is accepting nominations for their 2021 Community Impact Award.
“Over the course of the last year and in the face of the pandemic, many have stepped up to keep people safe, fed, assisted with contract tracing and much more,” Jama Cobb, executive director said. “I encourage the community to take a moment and think about those around them who have made a commitment to our community to care for others. We have so many deserving people, however, we don’t know about them unless they’re nominated.”
Cobb said they’re seeking applications for those who live or volunteer in Pickaway County and must represent one of the four United Way of Pickaway County impact pillars, which are education, safety net, income support or health.
There are two rounds of nomination process. The first round will receive nominations through a link on United Way of Pickaway County’s website, www.pickuw.org or through their Facebook page.
Round two will then dwindle those names to a final five candidates for final voting taking place between Feb. 15 and March 1.
“We are not limiting our volunteers to COVID-19-related responses, however, we know as the needs grew during the pandemic, the community answered the call,” Cobb said.
Cobb said they’ll have more details to come on the announcement of the final five and eventual announcement of the winner.
This is the second year of the award, which selects a person to have five scholarships given out in their name each year. Last year’s winner was Dale Thomas, now retired deputy with the Pickaway County Sherriff’s Office. Alice Harker, David McIntry, Jan Shannon and David Williams were the other nominees.
“The scholarship to be awarded is in the amount of $500 to each of the above listed schools as a part of our scholarship program, five total to be distributed in May of 2021,” Cobb said.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students just need to contact their guidance counselors for an application.
“This scholarship was established to encourage the pursuit of a post-secondary degree or certification by a Class of 2021 graduate in Pickaway County from Circleville High School, New Hope Christian Academy, Logan Elm High School, Teays Valley High School and Westfall High School,” Cobb said.
“Applicants must also be planning to pursue a degree in the United Way of Pickaway County’s locally-sourced impact areas of healthcare, education, safety net, such as community relations, social work or public administration, or income support, such as finance and accounting.”