PERRY TOWNSHIP — Following a few community meetings, some community members have expressed concern about the proposed solar farm development in Perry Township near Atlanta.
The proposed solar farm would produce about 200 megawatts of power and could occupy approximately 1,800 acres of property near Atlanta, which is in the western half of Pickaway County between New Holland and Williamsport. About 100 megawatts of power provides enough electricity to power approximately 25,000 homes for a year. Savion is the renewable energy company behind the project.
The project application was filed with the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) on Jan. 31 and is currently under review. The process could take nine to 11 months and could result in the permit being granted in early 2021 with construction beginning shortly after. The project would be completed under that timeline by 2022. The project is near Locust Grove and Plummer Road near U.S. 22 to the north east of Atlanta.
Savion has met with local officials in government meetings and with residents in the area for public meetings including most recently on Feb. 4. Another meeting is being held on March 17 at Crown Hill Golf Club at 6:30 p.m. about solar leasing that’s being hosted by the Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension.
However, for a few people with ties to the area including Kim Davey, Jaime Heath, and Jill Riddle, there are still some concerns and unanswered questions.
Among their concerns include a desire for the land to be farmed for crops, the visuals of the proposed solar farm, the length of the contracts for the land and questions that haven’t been answered to their satisfaction.
Davey and Heath’s husbands went to the first meeting at Crown Hill in November, but it wasn’t what they expected.
“They had stations set up and you went around and talked to people,” Heath said. “A lot of people I heard weren’t happy because you don’t know who to talk to and they’d send you to another person.”
Davey wanted to know why they chose to use fertile farmland for the project.
“I want the ground to be clean, I have grandkids and I want the earth to be taken care of,” she said. “I took away from that initial meeting was feeling like farmers that were contacted according to what we were hearing were not allowed to talk about it, which I guess is very normal. So the rest of us around these farmers wouldn’t have any idea about this or ask them.”
Davey recognized that the landowner has the right to do what they want with their land.
“It’s really easy for someone to say it’s up to the farmer to decide but maybe that farmer would have thought differently if they knew their neighbors thought differently,” Davey said.
Another concern is that a couple of the larger property owners have mailing addresses for out of state.
“It bothers me that the three largest acreages involved don’t live here,” Davey said. “Their address for the auditor to mail them things is out of state. We don’t know the people but the people that live in the houses aren’t those property owners. They’re not part of the community.”
While they’ve expressed concerns about this project, all three women said they’re not against solar energy in general it’s just the unknown variables that concern them.
“They don’t have the vested interest that we do,” Riddle said. “We’re not anti-solar energy nor anti-clean energy. We have concerns as community members.”
Heath lives across the street from the property and said they will be the ones looking at the solar farm from their home.
“Our concern is that if it’s going to be across the street, how much we know about Savion,” Heath commented. “My understanding is that they’re a development company and they’ll come in do the project and then sell it. They pretty much said that at the meeting held at the church. It could switch hands multiple times and how well it’ll be taken care of. I’m concerned about this company and if it’s the best thing for our small community.”
Riddle said she asked about long-term effects and Savion told them about the panel’s features and the lack of batteries.
“When we ask the question about what the farmland is like when the panels are gone, they don’t have a study to show what happens because it’s so new,” she said. “We acknowledge the way they do business has come a long way and it’s safer but they really don’t know what’s going to happen it’s just their best guess.”
Riddle said they wanted to make sure that people knew they had a chance to be heard with the Ohio Power Siding Board.
“They do have a voice there,” she said.
During the review process, residents have a chance to have their voice heard. Residents can contact the Ohio Power Sitting board at OPSB@puc.state.oh.us or by writing at 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43215. The case number for the project is 19-1880-EL-BGN. A webpage dedicated to the project through OPSB is located at https://www.opsb.ohio.gov/siting-case-breakdown/19-1880-el-bgn-atlanta-farms-solar-pickaway-county/
Savion also has a website with information they’ve provided on the project which includes answers to frequently asked questions. That website is located at https://www.atlantafarmssolarproject.com/.