CIRCLEVILLE — Last week the Community got an inside look at Everts Center following recent renovations and upgrades.
Issa Bialy, volunteer center director at Everts Center, was one of the tour leaders that took people around the building to show the upgrades and introduce the various organizations that were hosting demonstrations and presentations.
“We were very pleased to see so many members of the community come out to our Open House to learn more about what we’ve been doing at Everts,” Bialy said. “It’s been almost two years since we started this journey and it’s flown by; we’ve accomplished a lot but with 45,000 square feet and the football field – there is still so much more that we can do together.”
Everts Center is the site of the former Everts School Gymnasium and Industrial Arts wing of the building that was built in 1916 and served as both a Middle and High School for Circleville City Schools before the educational wing of the building was transformed into senior housing once the new school campus was completed on the east side of the city.
Bialy said they shared highlights of many of the organizations that regularly used the space, in addition to those that were in attendance.
“During the tour we took visitors through the Athletics and former Industrial Arts wing of the building,” Bialy said. “It was a great opportunity for some of the organizations who put programming on at Everts to highlight what they do. [Visitors] were able to hear from Pickleball, Marksmanship,
In Meh Martial Arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, 4Seam Elite baseball training and Kristen King with Trauma Informed educational workshops.
The tour guides also highlighted the key transformations that have occurred since purchasing the building in October of 2019 from installing 1200 amp electrical service, new gas lines for heating, plumbing, roof work and the list goes on.”
Bialy said it was a joy to hear stories from former students and faculty that walked through the building.
“They shared with us how the spaces were used when they or their parents went to school here – some of it we weren’t aware of,” she said. “People were amazed at how well the building has held up – It was built really well. They were pleased with the upgrades and changes that have been made and are excited about the new things to come.
“Everyone was excited about how the building has been transformed into a productive space for our communities to utilize still – and in so many different ways through the wide breadth of offerings that we have been able to pull together.”
Bialy said there’s more that can be done, however.
“But of course we are always looking for more individuals who have a passion to share their talents – through volunteering or leading a program,” she said.
Bialy said they also shared some opportunities to continue to build upon what has been done so far.
“We shared what our plans are for the $250,000 Capital Bill grant that was just graciously awarded to our non-profit to help continue the development of the community center, our partnership with the Visitors Bureau to bring more athletics tournaments to Pickaway County, and the plans for some upgrades and needed maintenance in the gym.”
Bialy said they had about 50 people that came through during the four hour window for the tours.
“If you weren’t able to make it this time feel free to reach out and schedule a private tour,” she said. “Just email us at info@evertscenter.com.”