CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Cruise-in event last Saturday was something organizers called a success for the students of Pickaway County
During the cruise-in, in which cars traveled a circuit through downtown Circleville, a fundraiser put on by the events organizers, School Supplies for Pickaway County Students, was taking place.
Nearly $1,700 was raised, not including a Jeep full of donated school supplies. Donations were forwarded on to Foundations 4 Youth for distribution on Aug. 14 at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park at the Starkey Shelter House from 3 to 6 p.m.
“We got really lucky with the weather,” Jeff Coleman, event organizer, mentioned. “The crowd was down a bit because of it, but people still showed up with donations and we were able to fill our jeep.”
Coleman said the family friendly event lead to its success.
“The cruise-in gives families a safe way to get out and have a little fun and at the same time, do good for our community,” Coleman added. “[Officer David McIntyre] was excited when we showed up on Sunday to deliver the night’s donations.”
McIntyre, a school resource officer with CPD for Circleville City Schools, said he was overwhelmed by the community support.
“I didn’t expect to receive that much,” he exclaimed.
McIntyre said that the funding will be used for school supplies or clothes and that the need is greater now than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s all going to be used for back to school and anything that needs purchased; we’ve used cash donations in the past for clothing for needy families. It just all depends on what people need,” he explained. “Even if students are doing distance learning, not everyone has internet so school supplies will be more important than ever this year.
In addition to the donations at the cruise-in on Saturday, WesBanco, located at 1210 North Court Street, and the Circleville Police Department, located at 151 East Franklin Street, will be accepting donations from now through Aug. 12.
The next cruise-in event is Sept. 5 and during that event, they’ll be doing a food drive for Community Cupboards.