CIRCLEVILLE — Compassion Furniture Bank, an organization in Pickaway County that gave free furniture to people in need, is closing it’s doors after four years in operation.
Tammy Meyers, who started Compassion Furniture Bank with her husband Seth, said they’re closing due to both lack of volunteers and the Meyers’ health. In addition to working on the non-profit they both have full time jobs.
“All this came about at the end of December; Seth and I prayed really hard about it and decided it was best to close the furniture bank,” she said. “We didn’t really see any other option unfortunately.”
Meyers said they’re in the process of serving the last of their clients and they’re planning on having an open house for the community to come through and take what furniture they need. The dates for the open house have not yet been announced.
“We’ve served 915 families in four years and we’re really proud of that,” she said. “It was a lot of hours and it’s a lot on us physically. We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve. It’s been a blessing and so much fun.”
Meyers said they’ve met so many great people through their mission.
“We’ve been blessed more than [the people they’ve helped] have been blessed sometimes,” she said. “The little kids run up to you and hug you and thank you for their bed. That just brings tears to your eyes. The opportunity to pray with families was a blessing as was being able to make an impact in their lives.”
Meyers said many of the families they helped were people coming out of domestic violence situations, people who had experienced homelessness or people who had lost everything to fire.
“It was exciting to help them get on a path to improving their lives,” she said. “It’s been very rewarding.”
Meyers said this month they plan to announce the open houses so anyone can come take what they want and anything that’s left over will go to another furniture bank in Mount Vernon.
“They’ll take the remaining furniture and be able to help distribute it,” she said.
Meyers said when they started the project they never expected to leave it and not have the need filled.
“The need is still great, it’s obvious that it’s growing,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that Seth and I just aren’t in the place to help anymore.”
While there isn’t anything solid yet, other community members have stepped forward to work on a potential solution to fill the need however those discussions are ongoing and have not yet put forth a complete plan.
Meyers shared that doing the Compassion Furniture Bank was a ministry for them and they’ve met some of the “most beautiful people.”
“We’re all one paycheck away from being homeless or risking eviction,” she said. “It doesn’t take much. For some of these families it was someone falling and breaking their leg, someone getting COVID, and before they know it they’re out on the street. It’s not that hard especially when two breadwinners are working at not the highest paid wage jobs. Our community has struggling families trying to make ends meet.
Helping these families has been so wonderful. It’s a humbling reminder that we’re all just trying to make it.”
When it comes to helping people, Meyers said sometimes people can forget the joy that comes from service.
“We’re meant to help people, we’re not meant to live in a bubble, shut our garage door every night, God called us to serve and help our neighbors,” she said. “I think we often forget to do that and I think people need to rely on each other. This reminded us that we can all do something regardless how small. We get so consumed in our own trials we forget that other people are struggling too.”
As they close down and give away their last pieces of furniture, Meyers said she has one wish.
“I sure hope that we made a difference in at least some their lives,” she said.