Compassion Furniture Bank

Tammy Meyers (left) and Seth Meyers are closing down Compassion Furniture Bank after four years and more than 900 families served.

 submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Compassion Furniture Bank, an organization in Pickaway County that gave free furniture to people in need, is closing it’s doors after four years in operation.


