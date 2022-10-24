Consultant Working to Finish Economic Development Strategic Plan

CIRCLEVILLE — The consultants working with the City of Circleville on a new Economic Development Strategic Plan are now in the third phase of that plan after having their final listening session earlier this month.
Not a few days before Pumpkin Show a community town hall meeting was held at the Circleville Fire Station in which about two dozen people, not including members of local government or city employees, participated.
Jamie Beier Grant, director of economic planning with The Montrose Group, the consultant working with the city, said she was happy with the feedback they received both at that meeting and in earlier community meetings.
“I think when you think about the number of people who did the online survey, 300 some people, the stakeholder listening sessions that had a total of 30 to 35 people and the large group tonight there has been a large group of people we’ve gotten feedback from,” she said following the meeting. “I’m happy with that and you don’t see that in communities everywhere. I think it goes back to a lot of what people said as to why they love Circleville.”
Grant said she wasn’t surprised by what they heard at the final town hall, that they heard a lot of the same things when they met with different groups of people.
“There’s a lot of continuity in what the community has said from the more focused conversations that we’ve had,” she said. “There’s nothing that really has jumped out at me that was ‘whoa’ that’s new.”
Grant said the one thing she walked away with from the process after meeting with the Circleville community, especially coming from a small community herself, is how much that is reflected in the priorities people have.
“It’s about attracting new businesses and new jobs but we want those employees and those businesses to be a part of the community and I think that’s really forward thinking,” she said. “We want them involved because we want that next group of leaders with vision and involvement. I’ve seen that in all the conversations we’ve had. The continuity in that alone is really powerful.”
Grant said there was an unanimity to what they’ve heard and while the economic development plan might not dive into everything discussed, such as traffic plan, but that the plan is something the community can use.
“We may not get into traffic patterns to get around the railroad tracks, as an example but we know American Structure Point is working with the city on some of that,” she said. “Some things like that might not end up in the final plan but I hope the actionable steps are things the community can say my voice was heard, these are things we talked about and we expected these things and we’re on board with them or we understand why those things are in the plan.”
Grant said ultimately that is what she hopes the plan reflects when they turn it over to the city.
“I hope when we leave the final plan the community says they remember talking about these things, them being important to people and now we’re seeing that reflected in the tactics,” she said.
The plan is currently being developed and will likely be completed by the end of the year. The Montrose Group’s three phase plan, learn, listen and do will provide actionable steps for the city to take in the realm of economic development when it’s complete.