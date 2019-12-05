CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department is partnering with the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio and the Circleville Fire Department to host their local LowDOWN event on Dec. 18th at the Circleville Fire Department.
The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DASCO) Lowdown Program, sponsored by Columbia Gas of Ohio, helps teach basic safety while also providing a chance to get to tour a police cruiser, meet a local police officers, as well as other local first responders.
People in attendance of the event can visit with Circleville’s local officers and firefighters, enjoy a community dinner, cookie decorating and an up-close look at a police cruiser and fire truck.
Holiday fun treats and surprises will be available.
The event is to be held at the Circleville Fire Department, 586 North Court Street, Circleville.
All ages are welcome and the event is free.
This program is open to all individuals with Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities, and their immediate families.
Cookies and Cops will be held from 6:30-7 p.m.
To register to attend, visit http://dsaco.net/event/lawenforcementlowdown/
Registration is free, but required, and needs to be done by Dec. 16 so counts can be done for refreshments and prizes.
If you are unable to make it to the event, more exciting things happening in Circleville are:
• Santa at the Station on Dec. 14 at New Lexington Police Department
• Santa at the Station on Dec. 16 at Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff’s Office
** ** **
Emily Moore is a reporter for The Perry County Tribune.