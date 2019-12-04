CIRCLEVILLE — Sunrise Rotary is hosting Milk and Cookies with Santa inside Heritage Hall at the newly renovated Pickaway County Ag and Event Center on Saturday.
Marie Wilbanks, organizer for the event, said it’s a new event for the organization who plans to use it as both a community event and fundraiser for their philanthropic efforts in the community. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
“We wanted to have a family-friendly holiday themed event for folks,” Wilbanks told The Circleville Herald. “It’s only $5 so everyone can come. We’re hoping to raise some money with the Christmas tree auction to help raise funds that Rotary gives to a lot of different local institutions and charities.”
Wilbanks said she’s a fan of Heritage Hall and the amount of space that will be available to use during the event. In addition to coffee, hot chocolate, cookies and Santa, there will be a petting zoo, tree auction, arts and crafts and a photo station.
“From a county board perspective, we love it because it’s completely accessible,” Wilbanks said of her job with the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “Anyone can come and that includes folks with disabilities who are coming to this event. This building is huge and we can accommodate a lot of people and we don’t need to worry about running out of space.”
Wilbanks also noted there is no extra cost once inside the facility, except for the Christmas tree auction.
“There are no extra costs for photos with Santa,” she added. “We’re going to create a closed group Facebook page where people can grab the photos of their kids. They can also take their own photos too.”
Wilbanks said they’ve had the support of community businesses like Rosina’s Treasures, DuPont and JoyHouse Coffee.
“JoyHouse Coffee is providing coffee and cocoa for the event and we have a comfy Santa chair donated by Rosina’s Treasures,” Wilbanks commented. “DuPont is giving all the kids who visit Santa candy canes and an ornament. We’ve had some businesses and people who were very kind to support us.”