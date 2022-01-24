CIRCLEVILLE — The free clothing store in Circleville is now officially open.
The Corner Closet is a project and brainchild of Betty Wolford, a member of the Community United Methodist Church, who, along with volunteers and donations, bought the building at 499 East Franklin Street in Circleville and is to be giving out clothing to the community.
The store opened with a small ceremony outside their location that included a speech by Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and some words from Wolford.
McIlroy said in thinking about what he would talk to them about, it was clear they already knew what he was planning on saying.
“I wanted to talk to you about community, but then I thought, 'Who am I talking to?' I wanted to talk about the importance of what you’re doing, but then I thought, 'Who am I talking to,' and I wanted to talk to you about time, talent and treasures, but then I thought, 'Who is my audience?” he said.
“I am very pleased that when I come to the Community United Methodist Church and I ask for assistance with things, you guys always step up and do a tremendous job.”
McIlroy, reading from a brief speech, shared a simple hope.
“On behalf of the citizens of Pickaway County, thank you,” he read. “God has truly provided through you folks.”
Due to the community's support, the store was able to open Monday, weeks ahead of the original plan.
Wolford said it was wonderful to be open.
“It’s a dream come true,” she said. “It’s very fulfilling. The wonderful thing is all the wonderful volunteers who have stepped forward to make this happen and the donations that have come in. I’m speechless.”
Wolford said they’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for the next two weeks and then they’ll go to their normal schedule of Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.