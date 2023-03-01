CIRCLEVILLE — Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was shot in an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn in Circleville.
Jeremy Blake, director of public affairs for the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, said after being shot, Pamela Crofton, 52, address undetermined, was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center where she died at 4:45 a.m.
Blake said the coroner’s report is pending as is the toxicology report.
Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) is investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting.
No officers were injured.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer referred questions about the incident to the BCI.
Circleville PD has not released the name of the officer(s) involved in the shooting nor commented about whether that person(s) was placed on administrative leave.
Circleville Herald has filed a Public Records Request seeking CPD bodycam footage from the incident.
Brooklynn Ison of Chillicothe took a cellphone video of the shooting that she said happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Video is posted with the story at circlevilleherald.com
In Ison’s video, Circleville PD tells the woman “don’t do it” and “please don’t do it” and “put the gun down we’re here to help you.”
Police tell the woman over and over again to put the gun down, and then the shots were fired in the video.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
