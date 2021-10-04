In the Sept. 30 edition of The Circleville Herald, the date of registration for the Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt was incorrect.
The Dan Fout Memorial Disabled Veterans Hunt is scheduled for Oct. 30 and 31 at the Gabriel Farm, south of Circleville, and Nov. 13 at Deercreek State Park, near Mt. Sterling.
On Oct. 30, registration starts at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch, a shooting contest and then hunters go out until dark. On Sunday, Oct. 31, hunters will start at 2 p.m. and hunt until dark, followed by a meal and a program to celebrate the weekend.
On Nov. 13, it’s an all-day hunt at Deercreek State Park beginning at around 6 a.m. with a break for lunch and continued hunting until it gets dark.
Anyone wishing to participate can do so by contacting organizer Bill Frost at 740-412-2869.