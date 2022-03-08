In a story that appeared online and in the Tuesday, March 8, 2022 edition of The Circleville Herald about the Chipmunk Solar Project, a paragraph contained a typo that changed the meaning of the paragraph.
The story stated, "The Ohio Power Siting Board will now conduct a Compliance Review over the next 60 days and if the application is complete, the project will receive a letter of completeness before any hearing dates are set and a public meeting notice is sent out."
In the original publication the word "now" was spelled "not."
The Circleville Herald made an error and we apologize for the harm this error may have caused.