Best Dressed Dog
Diana Ritchie and her dog Chip won first place for the Best Dressed Dog during the 2019 Circleville Pumpkin Show Pet Parade.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

In the Saturday, Oct. 19 edition, The Circleville Herald the wrong photo of the Best Dressed Dog winner was published. The correct photo is pictured here. The Circleville Herald regrets and apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.

