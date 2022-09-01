CIRCLEVILLE — During a Strategic Planning Committee meeting this week, the committee approved a few changes to a draft agreement to lease a piece of property on East Corwin Street from Circleville City Schools that will be turned into a community park if approved.
The agreement was sent back to committee from council at a previous meeting to look at a pair of amendments to the proposed agreement. The ordinance was held for a second reading which will be read on Sept. 6.
The changes include protecting the city's investment by granting the city some financial restitution should the school district decide to take the property back after the city makes improvements, changing the start date from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15, and to add a second sign to the property so one can face each street the park faces.
"That protects our investment in the property, I don't think it'll be an issue ever and that the school district will ever take it back but we wanted to make sure the city protects it's investment," Sheri Theis, committee chair, said.
Tom Spring, a member of the public who spoke, made a suggestion to clean up some language in reference to the City Park Board, also known as the Board of Park Commissioners in official language within the city.
Spring, who grew up near the park, shared a personal story about the park.
"When I was a kid I went there to play and the kids in the neighborhood would play there everyday," he said. "We played all kinds of games, tag, marbles, baseball and built snowman in the wintertime."
Spring said earlier this summer there were kids playing in the middle of the street on Elm Avenue because they don't have anywhere to go.
"This would fulfill a goal in the comprehensive plan," he said. "That plan was developed by planners who were specialists in park planning and mentioned we have no true neighborhood parks...all the rest of the parks are on the perimeter of the city. I think the kids today deserve the same thing my sister and I had growing up in the 1960s and that it's a safe place to play."
Spring also brought up the outdoor swimming pool saying other people had asked him about the status.
"They still remember [community members] who offered the city to build a state of the art pool free of charge on Corwin to replace the Ted Lewis Pool," he said. "I think the demand is there. I think the Corwin and Atwater properties are critical to the future economic development and health and welfare of the community to have neighborhood parks where kids can walk and ride their bikes to.
"This is a great step in the right direction and I highly encourage council to continue to run with this and make it happen."
Spring also said the city could share parking with the Everts Hill property to provide parking for the park, noting in his visits he's seen many of the 70 spaces empty.
"I drive by it many times of the year and there's never more than 10 cars in those spaces and those extra 65 spaces would be a great shared use agreement with WODA, the non-profit that runs the gym and this park across the street," he said. "We don't need more parking spaces in this community. Come up with a creative use for that park. We don't need more asphalt, we need more green space."
Spring also encouraged the committee to get the community involved in planning what upgrades would be made to the park.
"The community is going to be the people using that park, get their inout," he said. "Just like with Ted Lewis, I think it's very important to get those folks involved. This is a great thing for Circleville."
Theis acknowledged they've not made any decisions on development that the focus so far has been on completing the lease agreement.
"I will definitely encourage them to discuss with the community in that neighborhood," he said.
Theis did say that in the lease agreement the school district outlined that the park can only be used as a park.
"I think we're all on the same page here," Theis said.