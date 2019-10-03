CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has been chosen by COSI to be one of its partner communities next year for the annual Science Festival and residents will get a taste of those events at this year’s Circleville Pumpkin Show.
COSI will take the Main Street stage for a presentation and science demonstration on Friday, Oct. 18 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at the Pumpkin Show Park in Downtown Circleville during the Pumpkin Show. There they’ll celebrate Circleville being named one of the partner communities for the 2020 Science Festival that COSI organizes.
The COSI Science Festival includes free, interactive events at Central Ohio businesses, community centers, libraries, schools, and more for the first three days of the festival and concludes with the free, day-long Big Science Celebration, outside COSI on the Scioto Peninsula featuring more than 100 STEM exhibitors with hands-on activities.
“This is part of a bigger partnership between Circleville and COSI around the Science Festival,” Kaitlyn Majewski, Science Festival Manager, said. “2020 will be our second year with the festival. In the first year we partnered with 12 communities and focused on Franklin County. It was very successful and we decided to expand into our contiguous counties, and Circleville is helping us do that as partners. We’ll have some events in Circleville during the first three days of the festival and then have a small presence at the final day for the big Science Festival as well.”
As part of the Science Festival, Majewski said they ask each partner community to elect a COSI STEM Star to represent the community at the events. Circleville has chosen Officer David McIntyre of the Circleville Police Department. McIntyre will be presented with a 3-D printed trophy during COSI’s presentation and demonstration on Oct. 18. The event will simulate what some of the events will be like during the Science Festival next year. McIntyre will also be honored by the City for his selection.
“They’re essentially grand marshals during the Festival and are Circleville’s representation,” Majewski added. “We ask them to be involved in the events in Circleville, and we also ask them to come to COSI for the grand science celebration as well.
“It’s a way to bring ordinary stories to light of people doing amazing things in STEM and to help us spread the word throughout the year.
We do these presentations leading up to the Festival to let the communities know they’re involved with the Festival and they have someone from their community that is being elevated and involved in the Festival to get them excited,” she continued.
Chelsie Webster, director of education strategic initiatives, echoed what Majewski said.
“Typically the stories related to the STEM stars is they just have interesting and rich stories that we’re trying to highlight,” Webster commented. “We’re trying to launch and help tell their story throughout the Science Festival.”
Next year’s Science Festival will take place from May 6 through May 9 and will feature yet to be announced STEM-related activities in Circleville. Circleville will join other communities such as London, Marysville, Delaware, Pickerington, and Heath in celebrating science locally through the partnership with COSI for the first time in 2020. Bexley, Columbus, Dublin, Franklinton, Gahanna, Grandview Heights, Grove City, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington, Westerville, Whitehall, and Worthington were the original partners for 2019.