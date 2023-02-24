Council adopts strategic plan

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has adopted a strategic plan and fiscal analysis that was prepared by consultants over the last year and is set to discuss action items from the retreat earlier this year.
“This was competed by the Montrose Group with the help of American Structurepoint and it was month’s of work,” Keller said. “There was a lot of stakeholder input, city council and city administration input into this final document. This ordinance adopts the plan.”
Approved unanimously, the plan calls for three major things.
The report calls for the city to implement a City of Circleville Industrial Site Development Marketing Strategy around key greenfield sites and redevelopment sites along the U.S. 23 corridor in leading and emerging industry sectors which include advanced manufacturing, automotive electric vehicle component manufacturing, semiconductor supply chain, and logistics and distribution and develop an incentives policy to attract new investment to key sites.
The second item called on the city to implement a City of Circleville Residential Site Development Strategy around key greenfield sites adjacent to the city, expand tax incentives designations to these areas, and target regional and national residential developers to construct new residential housing at various price points to support existing and future housing needs in the city.
Third, the plan called for the city to support downtown redevelopment strategies that aim to redevelop historic properties and vacant sites in the downtown business district, fill retail gaps in the Circleville market, and attract new businesses and visitors to Circleville.
Keller concluded the discussion by thanking everyone who gave input on the plan through the numerous steps of the process.
During the meeting council also approved a piece of legislation modifying the zoning ordnance to fix typographical mistakes outlined by Circleville Zoning Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer Hannah Wynn after using the code for a short while.
Council Member Michelle Blanton, chair of the finance committee, announced during the meeting they would have a meeting on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers to discuss some of council’s goals an initiatives. Blanton said the meeting should be about an hour.
“We’re going to be talking about a levy and some of the other priorities from our retreat in January,” Blanton said.