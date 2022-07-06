CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council approved a measure to hire a full-time assistant law director for the city, heard from a resident on the charter and held the first of three readings on the proposed new zoning code.
At the meeting held Tuesday night in City Hall, Council Member Sheri Theis announced a Strategic Planning meeting for people to ask questions about the charter. That meeting will be held July 12 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers and will be aired on CGTV 1021 and on the CGTV Circleville YouTube channel.
“We’ll review the charter and have commission members available to answer questions,” Theis said. “The meeting is open to the public as are all our council and committee meetings. Citizens are encouraged to come find out more about the charter or email questions to our clerk ahead of time.”
After Theis’ announcement, Ginger Wright, a city resident, spoke before City Council suggesting more information be available and said the contact information on the website was not working and asked council to fix the contact information on the website. City residents received their copy of the charter in the mail last week.
“I’m happy about [the meeting] because I have a lot of questions, as do a lot of people,” Wright said. “It’s not necessarily criticizing, it’s just a very complicated thing to read.”
Wright also asked about the signs and who paid for the charter signs, Theis told her it was through private donations as no city money went to pay for the signs and for more specifics to reach out to the campaign committee, which can be contacted directly.
“In all honesty, and I’m just the messenger, the feedback that I’m getting is people are upset they just got it this week and it’s a lot to try to understand for regular people,” she said. “I think more time, more meetings would be helpful if the vote yes is what you’d like.”
Council then considered three pieces of legislation including one to approve the new zoning code document the city has been working to draft.
“This is a momentous evening,” Theis said. “We’ve been working on getting the zoning code updated for over a year now.”
Theis read from a letter from Holly Mattei, of Crossroads Consulting the consultant that has been working with the city to put together the new code. The ordinance was read and sent on for a second reading.
“Crossroads Consulting thanks city council all who were involved in reaching this monumental period,” Theis read from the letter. “We believe this will help shape the city’s growth and address your community’s goals into the future.”
Council approved legislation to allow the law director to hire a fill time assistant law director to assist with the increased caseload.
Law Director Gary Kenworthy spoke to council about the need and how things have changed.
“This last time I had an opening I almost didn’t get it filled as a part time position,” he said. “It’s gotten harder and harder over he years to get someone to do it part time with no benefits. We’ve not really had any influx of younger attorneys in town for a long time now so I’ve had to go outside of town to find anyone with interest in the position. I’m replacing a two day a week person for a full time position and I couldn’t get anyone to take the offer up. What I did find hasn’t worked out very well.”
Kenworthy provided some statistics highlighting the increase case load since 2010. One example is that OVI cases, or impaired driving is up 60 percent from 2010 to 2020.
“The drug cases have gone through the roof in the last few years and we’ve had a 30 percent in traffic cases and a 40 percent increase in criminal cases,” he said. “When I first started we had to be in court two days a week and now it’s all five days. We now have a code enforcement officer, new administrative people, a lot of new polices officers who have a lot of opinions requests. The case load keeps getting more and more and it’s not enough help to get it all done.”
Kenworthy also spoke about the additional workload on his office should the charter pass.
“If the charter gets passes but a lot of ordinances will have to be updated to comply with what the city wants to do, with the more flexibility and do things other than what the statute says you have to do,” he said. “Cost wise I’m not adding a position I’m replacing a position. In talking with [the city auditor] we’re looking at a $1.1 million carryover next year and as the mayor has brought up the money we’re getting from the drug settlement is available for that position and it’s fits in perfect for what they’re looking for to use the money for.”
Following some prompting from council, Kenworthy said the position would be permanent as the case load likely won’t be going down and that the judges want to have someone for arraignment at the same time there will be pre-trials going on. The position will be full time with benefits.
“It makes it impossible with the two part time people I have,” Kenworthy said.