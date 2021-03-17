CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved the final 2021 budget, two weeks ahead of the April 1 deadline set by the Ohio auditor.
The final budget has an approximately $31 million in projected revenue and approximately $28.1 million in expenses. The measure was passed unanimously, 6-0, with the absence of Circleville Council Member Jeff Hallinin
Council Member and Finance Committee Chair Barry Keller said they previously reviewed the budget in committee on March 2.
“This ordinance does balance the budget and it came with the recommendation to be forwarded on to full council,” he said. “There will be work by Mark Bidwell and Deputy Auditor Marcy Cox to the budget and adjustments coming in the future.
There is still a lot of work to do on the budget and there are plans by the auditor and deputy auditor to make future corrections to prepare us for the 2022 budget,” Keller said.
After a request for clarification by Mayor Don McIlroy, Mark Bidwell, auditor, explained what they’re going to do with future corrections.
“Everything that is in the budget currently is not going to be changing as far as dollar amounts,” he said. “We’re looking at simplifying how the budget is set up and making those changes. The biggest thing is how the health insurance we’re showing in different funds; we have people paid in one fund and their insurance paid in a completely different fund.”
Bidwell said they wouldn’t make any changes without going before council, as they’re required to and they’ll be visiting with each department to show them their plan.
“We’re looking at 2022 where this would be going, instead of this year,” he said. “If we were to change things, it would come in an ordinance, but there are no changes to the budget this year as it is.”