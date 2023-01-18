CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved the 2023 street improvement program for the city, with much of the discussion and debate centering around a zero percent interest loan.
Council ultimately voted unanimously to approve the measure, which allows the service director to go out for bid on the different projects involved with the program.
Caryn Koch-Esterline, council member, asked the administration to explain the breakdown of the money spent, to which she was provided a sheet that was available during the Service commiteee the week prior, of which she’s not a member.
During the discussion of the measure, Tom Duvall, council member, shared his concerns about the zero percent interest loan asking at what point about putting the money on future generations.
“I appreciate of the $7 million you’ve done an awfully good job getting money that isn’t ours to pay for it,” Duvall said. “I’m wondering about the long term capitalization of the City of Circleville...have we put together a plan together for the city that says we can put this much money aside this year, next year, the following year, when do we end up putting this money in our grandchildren’s lap.”
Duvall admitted he sounded dramatic and said didn’t intend to be but that he wanted to make sure the city didn’t over extend itself and what was being done to prevent it.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy responded to Duvall, saying it was a question for city council as they approve and control the budget.
“We just administer what you authorize us to do,” Mcilroy said.
Service Director Jim Stanley told Duvall that there was no guarantee the city would get the money, as they have to apply for it like many other communities in their district but the money they receive and spend today would go farther that it will next year as it very likely will in five, 10 or 20 of which is the life of the loan.
“It would be a good idea to set up with auditor how much city council is comfortable with borrowing zero percent money,” Stanley said. “To me it’s the most bang for your buck you can get because next year the money we’re spending this year isn’t going to be worth as much. Five years from now when we’re still paying this year’s payment at this year’s rates we’ll get much less for it than we do it now.”
McIlroy, with some acknowledgment from Council Member Todd Brady, said holding off going out to bid would make the program more expensive, due to rising costs, later in 2023 as they would get delayed while contractors took on other projects.
“The contractors are looking right now at what projects they’re going to do,” he said. “If we wait they’re going to say they don’t really need this project and they’re already filled up. The sooner we get this out to folks the better we are.”
Several members of council agreed that the topic of borrowing should be discussed and Council President Barry Keller added the idea to the list of topics for the city council retreat next month.
Explanation of the 2023 program
As explained during a Service Committee meeting by Stanley the week prior, the city is planning on using their approximately $1.5 million in funding from the streets fund and the water and sewer funds to leverage more than $7.2 million in total projects in 2023.
All projects are estimated costs and the number of streets could be impacted depending on material costs once the projects are put out to bid.
“We’re talking about doing $7.2 million in projects with a $1.5 million of our own money and a $2 million loans and the rest of it is coming from the state or federal grants,” Stanley said. “We’re leveraging our money really well. We try to do that as best we can. We’d like to do a lot more streets, every street I drive down I wish I could pave it, especially residential streets. There’s a lot of them out there that are in poor shape.”
The first project Stanley shared is the third phase of the Cedar Heights improvement. The city will pay about $500,000 out of both the street fund and water and sewer funds of the $900,000 project, which includes both a Ohio Public Works Commission grant and zero percent loan money.
“This was bid last year but due to product availability we didn’t get to it last year so we’re doing it this year,” Jim Stanley, service director, explained at a recent committee meeting of Circleville City Council. “It will be completed this year and hopefully well get to it shortly.”
The U.S. 22 and U.S. 56 Gateway project at U.S. 23 is projected to cost $2.8 million with the city’s share being approximately $282,000. That project will end Island road at Main Street, remove the slip ramp and make other necessary safety and infrastructure upgrades to the area.
“This is an [Ohio Department of Transportation] project,” Stanley said. “This is the project we just did the final ordinance to send the money to ODOT. The $282,000 of the $2.8 million is part of the leveraged money that we’re talking about.
The on ramp that currently crosses Island Road is going to be removed and made a right turn ramp only off Main Street. Island Road will terminate at Main Street as an intersection. The curb, gutter and sidewalk will be replaced around the Sunoco Station and create defined drives in and out. Sidewalks will be run along the Cargill side. The U.S. 22 through lane will be moved more to the north to give clear distance views coming off Mound Street and it will create new turn lanes for the ramps. It’s going to straighten out a lot of the intersection there.”
On state Route 56 East on the other side of the city, a temporary fix for slope stabilization will cost the city about $40,000 as part of a $340,000 project.
Stanley was granted permission to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission grant money for a Bolender Pontious Road project but it has not yet been approved by the Pickaway County Commissioners.
“This is a project we applied for OPWC money a few years ago which we got some grants and got a $170,000 loan on the project,” he said. “We’re going to try to get this one done this year. This is road widening and road realignment. The grant has already been approved.”
The bulk of the streets to be completed are Circle Drive, Markley Road, Arbor Road, Wood Lane, Beverly Road, Guiliford Road and Monclair Drive. That project is estimated to cost $2.3 million with the city paying $200,000 out of its city street funds.
“It’s a substantial amount of street when you put it all together it’s a mile and a half to two miles of roadway,” Stanley said. “We’ve applied for the OPWC grant and we should hear by March if we got it and how much that will determine how much of that project we’ll do. If we can’t do it all we’ll reapply and keep moving forward. They all need done.”
Stanley said there is still some utility work to do in the area, which city crews will do first.
“I believe there’s a home or two we’ll pick up sanitary sewer on,” Stanley said.
A project that does not need to go to bid that will be completed are the ADA ramps at Nicholas Drive, U.S. 22 and state Route 56 east as well as gutters to an estimated cost of $120,000 that will come out of street funds.
“We’re currently doing the ADA Ramps on Nicholas Drive,” Stanley said. “Those are the only ramps that lead up to the school and the YMCA that didn’t have the ADA sidewalks. We’re not adding any new sidewalks but making what’s there accessible. On state Route 56 and U.S. 22 which is Lancaster Pike heading east. That will be an ODOT project for 2024. We have to go through and straighten all that up before they do it.”