CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council met this week to approve some pieces of legislation involving the city’s finances and hosted two committee meetings on April 25.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy spoke about an ordinance that would increase Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3)’s contribution from the city.
“P3 has given a lot of attention and support to the county and you see that up in the Rickenbacker area but in our area P3 was responsible for a $250 million addition to DuPont, some of the things happening at FORJAK, Sofidel right outside the city and as the city continues to grow we’ll see more activity from that group,” McIlroy said. “I recommend we follow through with this.”
During last week’s committee of the whole meeting, Council heard from Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership Economic Development Director who spoke about what P3 offers the city as part of the discussion ahead of legislation to change the pledge amount to P3 and renew an agreement with the city that had lapsed in 2021.
Scribner said the relationship between P3 and the city has been a “foundational one.”
“My hope is that what is a unique, creative and collaborative approach to public and private partnership to effect meaningful economic development in Pickaway County continues long after I’m gone from this role today,” Scribner said. “I think our approach to how we’ve done things has worked quite well.”
Scribner gave a history of P3, where the city and county were when it was started and shared how things have changed since then, a complete 180-degree change from high unemployment and nearly 1 in 5 people in Pickaway County on assistance to today where the city and county are able to pick and choose development options.
The new agreement would be for five years with an annual increase of $3,000 bringing the annual commitment to $ 60,000 from the city.
“P3 relies on some very major contributors, the county, city and [OhioHealth Berger],” Keller said, acknowledging there were other investors.
“The county contribution is $60,000 and we weren’t at that level because for many years his office was right outside city hall in that building there. [Mayor Don McIlroy] and I agreed that we should at least make our agreement match the counties.”
The committee also discussed the relocation of the city bell from the city administration back into the belvedere above city call, using American Rescue Plan Act funding to relocate it. The cost is $21,000, including the crane to lift it in place.
The measure was approved by City Council unanimously.
Council also approved the purchase of the city lawnmower for the service department.
Council approved a financial housekeeping ordinance making modifications to the annual appropriation ordinance.
Mark Bidwell, auditor, explained the changes.
“The first change is for new copiers in city hall and the administration office, instead of leasing them it’s a purchase instead of leasing them,” Bidwell said. “This is a purchase that will pay for itself in three years. Fiscally this is a very good thing. Out of the CGTV fund there was an ordinance approved last year…to cover the remainder owed on the RV that wasn’t covered in the lease agreement. Out of some of the remaining funds out of the park improvement fund we’re asking for $40,000 for security cameras for Ted Lewis Park due to the amount of vandalism.”
That legislation was passed unanimously without further discussion.
Before the meeting, McIlroy spoke about the District Advisory Council (DAC) for the Pickaway County Public Health. The DAC is made up of representatives from the townships, villages and Circleville.
McIlroy said he and Tim Colburn, Health commissioner, have been visiting each DAC member to discuss a change made to the contract.
“Three things happened,” he said. “The city’s portion of the payment to the health department went from 50 percent down to 40 percent. The second thing was the city had three board appointments went from three to tow. The township appointments went from four to five appointments.
What [Colburn] and I have been talking to the townships and villages are the appointments the board of health would like to have the DAC appoint. There’s a meeting on July 11 to vote on the two new positions. The City’s two appointments are Colin Hedges and Roxane Sigmon. I just wanted all of you to have that information.
City Finance
Committee
The finance committee met last week to discuss three pieces of legislation and to discuss the safety levy.
The first ordinance was to create a full time clerk position, moving it from part time to full time.
Todd Brady, committee member, said he felt the part-time position cannot be filled and the only reason they “have a good clerk today” is because Clerk Linda Chancey can’t and doesn’t want a full-time position.
“We have got to make this a position that someone can sustain themselves with it or else we’ll be going through clerks and we can’t afford to have a new clerk every year and eventually have an untrained clerk to do the job,” Brady said. “I think the clerk position is a very important position and it’s not about Linda but about preserving the integrity of this council.
Tom Duvall, council member, shared that he opposed the change and put together a two-page document that he passed along to the council.
“We do have a council clerk assistant that exists, is funded but is vacant,” he said.
Duvall outlined some goals of council the clerk could handle including improved communication between council and the public, regular office hours, back-up training and representing city council at various functions.
“Since we already have 18 hours of the council clerk additional staffing is required,” he said. “Our goal is to provide staffing to meet that additional request. It could be, in my opinion, be provided by the existing part time clerk with modifications.”
Duvall said his strongest concern is that they won’t add $81,000 to the budget.
“We’re taking an existing position, modifying it, giving it new goals and our budget would be whole with no additional funding and achieving all our goals we talked about during the retreat.”
Council continued to discuss the topic for a total of about 45 minutes, eventually tabling the matter to a further meeting.
“We are venerable and we need someone hired,” Keller said.
Council also heard from a Regional Income Tax Agency representative, Al Dolezal. He shared information on different revenue impact projections on the city’s tax structure based on a few different changes.
“The objective was to look at the existing tax structure and make modifications to that to change the actual tax rate from 2.5 percent to another number and alter the credit structure for municipal tax if they pay to another municipality,” he said.
Dolezal explained that they can look through the current data and apply any changes that are being proposed to see what might happen.
Dolezal said by keeping the tax rate the same at 2.5 percent and adjusting the commuter credit, it would increase revenue by about $400,000 by changing the credit amount from 100 percent to 75. It would double that to about $800,000 additionally if it’s reduced to 50 percent. Only residents working outside the municipality with a 2.5 percent tax rate or higher would be affected.
“Eliminating the credit off the table completely you’re adding about $1.6 million for a particular year,” he said.
Dolezal said decreasing the tax rate from 2.5 percent to say 2.25 percent would lower the income tax.
“You see some massive decreases from 2.5 percent to 2 percent,” he said. “The bottom line is you’re not going to make any more money by softening the amount of credit and lowering the tax rate the individuals would have. If you did away with the credit completely you gain $1.1 million there but then you lose $1.6 million in withholding a net loss of about $500,000.”
Katlie Logan Hedges asked Dolezal how many municipalities give total tax credit, Dolezal said about half give 100 percent credit.
“Many of them are looking at tinkering with that credit,” he said. “I live in Johnstown and we use to have 100 percent credit and they shaved it down and three years ago they shaved it down to zero.”
Barry Keller, council member, asked Dolezal that if the city decides to let the .5 percent tax levy for safety forces expire they could reduce the tax credit to help compensate, even though it wouldn’t fill the void.
“If you wanted to cut it in half to fifty percent it would just take a vote of council to do that,” he said.
Following Dolezal’s comments, the committee continued to discuss the income tax. Ultimately, the consensus was that if taxes are reduced to 2 percent, no reduction in the commuter tax would cover the net loss of revenue to the city.
Committee Chair Michelle Blanton asked City Auditor Mark Bidwell to present some information on a potential property tax and how much the city brings in per mil.
“Right now a half percent is bringing in right around $2 million,” he said. “All the property taxes bring in $1 million. To go down to two percent income tax you’d have to go eight mils to the current 10 mills, you’d basically have to double everyone’s property taxes after everyone’s taxes went up.
Council members immediately threw that idea away, balking at the huge increase.
“That answers that question,” Jeff Hallanin, council member, said.
Brady concluded by saying the citizen’s passed the levy to raise the taxes, not council; they only presented them with the option.
“If the citizen’s want to remain solvent with our police and fire up to what their standards are then that’s what we need to do to do it,” he said. “We have other opportunities to pursue (tax cuts) later on. We have three tries to get a levy passed. This time we can make changes to keep it the same.”
The committee voted to allow the law director to create new legislation for the levy to be a five-year renewal ordinance that would remove the commuter language from the current levy on the books.
“We can see what the first ordinance looks like and the we cfan modify it based on what we see from the law director,” Blanton said. “It first goes to committee who would move to forward it on to council and then we modify it during that first council meeting and it goes for three readings. It has to be to the board of elections by the beginning of August.”
Committee
of the Whole
During the committee of the whole meeting, Keller gave an update on the renovation of the former utilities office, which is now vacant.
“[Service Director Jim Stanley] and I walked through it last week and he is going to engage a local architect to work up all the bid specs and a proposed what needs done in the building,” he said. “I know it’s going to be windows, the outside façade, likely HVAC to make it an usable building. At some point we’ll meet again as a committee of the whole to authorize him to do that. It’s going to be a great office space.”
The committee also discussed city council’s rules, which was last revised in May 2019. The rules were realigned to have a better order and “flow better” according to Keller. The rules were originally passed in 1997. After a lengthy discussion on changes to some specifics the committee decided to bring the matter up again at a future committee of the whole meeting.