CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved the Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).
Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation during their meeting Tuesday night after several discussions this summer.
A DORA allows people to carry alcoholic beverages inside of a designated area that are purchased inside restaurants or bars and are already permitted by the state. The current proposal is for Circleville’s downtown area, including businesses on Watt Street, Main Street, Franklin Street, Court Street, Pickaway Street and Scioto Street.
The DORA will be active every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the exception of the week of the Circleville Pumpkin Show. The hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.
Richard Rhodes, president of Uptown Circleville, said he was excited for what this meant.
“I think Circleville turned a corner last night,” he said. “The city seems to be helping instead of holding back. Now there’s a lot of work for us to do.”
Nathan Wilson, Pickaway County Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director, said it’s a great opportunity for the community.
“I think this is a big step forward for Circleville and the county. It’s offered in several communities around us and we’ll now have that opportunity to offer this to our visitors,” he said. “It’ll hopefully bring people in from outside the county and expose them to all our amenities that they haven’t seen before.”
Wilson said he also sees this as another attractive feature to the community.
“My hope for it is that we may attract other new businesses that would fit in well inside the DORA,” he said. “If we want to and if it works as well as in other communities, we can expand it.”
As far as the first date of the event, the division of liquor control will issue a new permit to businesses before the DORA can start. Uptown Circleville will also work on getting the signs in place and the specific cups required in the meantime.
“Once those new licenses are issued, we can have it, but we don’t know how long that will take to process,” Wilson said.