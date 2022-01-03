CIRCLEVILLE — In the final meeting of 2021, Circleville City Council cleared its agenda and said goodbye to a council member.
With only four members in attendance due to planned vacations, all matters were approved on third reading. There were seven pieces of legislation in total, including legislation relating to the purchases of a new aerial platform lift vehicle, a new vehicle for CGTV, new bay doors for the fire department and three police cruisers, which were all approved unanimously.
Another measure to allow for the city to submit to the board of elections a question of whether or not to adopt the possibility for electricity aggregation was also approved unanimously by council. That measure will now go to the ballot and appear on the May 3 Primary ballot.
Barry Keller, council member and acting council president, said the aerial platform lift purchase comes following receipt of insurance money, following the utility vehicle crash last year.
“We’re now ready to purchase this vehicle,” Keller said.
"In total, the bay door replacement for the fire department will spend about $150,000 of the city’s CARES Act funding allowance," Keller said.
Tom Klitzka, council member, said a few words about his departure from city council. He thanked the residents and his colleagues in city government for their support during his six total years serving on city council.
“We were all very cordial and served well together as a team,” he said. “It’s been a learning experience and I look forward to continuing to communicate with everyone.”
Keller commended Klitzka for his “positive energy” and wished him to stay active and healthy in the forthcoming years.
Council will meet again on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in Circleville City Council Chambers. The meeting is to follow a brief swearing in ceremony for all members and some members of city government at 6:45 p.m. Municipal Court Judge Elisa Peters is to preside over the ceremony.