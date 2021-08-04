CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has passed three pieces of legislation that will grant extra funds for the city.
During their meeting this week, council approved three measures that will bring funding to the city. The first was to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, a grant to make improvements to the communications technology at the municipal court and to accept the settlement with drug companies as compensation for the opioid epidemic.
Council Member Barry Keller, chair of the finance committee, spoke about the application for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“These are monies distributed to municipalities and county governments, the city has already received its first portion of these monies and this will establish the auditor to receive the money and disperse it,” Keller said.
The second measure would allow the city to accept a grant from the Ohio Supreme Court that will provide telecommunication equipment for Circleville Municipal Court.
“This is coming from Judge Peters to allow her to apply for and accept a grant and the money behind this would be used to upgrade the video equipment, both in that courtroom and in the arraignment courtroom,” Katie Logan Hedges, council member, said.
The third measure would allow the city to enter into the settlement agreement negotiated by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office with drug companies to reimburse cities for the costs of the opioid epidemic.
“Back in March, council made a voice vote to enter into an agreement to pursue a settlement with several drug companies over opioid abuse in our communities and apparently, that settlement has moved on and an agreement has been made,” David Crawford, council president, said.
“It won’t be a huge windfall, maybe a few thousand dollars; it may be more, it may be less.”
Also during the meeting, three different residents addressed the renovations that are underway at Ted Lewis Park, calling for tennis courts and basketball courts to be added to the master plan.
In response, Crawford explained that as part of the process to renovate the park, those two items were among the lowest ranked when the survey was completed and that there were other opportunities for those in the city.