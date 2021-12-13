CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved the 2022 budget, which contains expenses of about $22.3 million.
Barry Keller, council member and finance committee chair, said the auditor made cuts to the fund to balance the budget prior to Jan. 1, but those cuts would be reconsidered after the first of the year.
“It’s to be noted the auditor cut a lot of line items in fund 101 to balance the fund and moved a lot of them to 50 percent funding,” Keller said.
“We’ll reconsider them after the first of the year, once the auditor knows the carryover balance and the expected revenue for the calendar year.”
Council normally holds the budget legislation for three readings but passed the legislation on second reading due to the holidays and uncertainty they’d have a quorum to pass at the next meeting on Dec. 21.
The measure passed unanimously with a 6-0 vote; council member Sheri Theis was absent from the meeting.
Additionally, council approved a measure authorizing the service director to enter into an agreement with Appalachia Ohio Alliance as part of the Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program created by the EPA.
“It allows and provides financial assistance to water resources, protections and improvements,” Council Member Katie Logan Hedges said.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy echoed Hedge’s statement that it’s a partnership.
“There’s no cost to the city to get involved in this, but this will assist us in lowering our interest rates on the wastewater treatment plant,” McIlroy said.