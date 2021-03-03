CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will consider the finalized 2021 budget at its next meeting, following discussion and approval at a finance committee meeting Tuesday night.
The final budget has an approximately $31 million in projected revenue and approximately $28 million in expenses.
“If you remember, we passed a temporary budget at the end of last year and a lot of personnel services were at 50-percent funding,” Barry Keller, finance committee chair and city council member said. “Now, they’re all at 100-percent funded and we’re in the black with the budget. There are also funds for the tree commission, charter commission and $40,000 for a zoning inspector in the budget.”
The measure needs to be passed before April 1. Keller said should additional readings be needed prior to April 1, they could hold a special council meeting.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said he’d sign the budget as is but expressed concern in having to move more money from the general fund to the special fund created by the 2018 income tax to support police and fire.
“This isn’t the first time council has come to the administration and said you have to make changes to get us to the black,” McIlroy said. “We’ve dipped into police and fire every year and that has bailed us out to get us to black.”
McIlroy spoke for about 20 minutes sharing his concerns but indicated that the police and fire department would have full staffing as approved by council.
In addition to the various city council initiatives, funding for part-time firefighters is also back in the budget since those positions were cut in 2019.
“I’m feeling comfortable with the budget, but I’m not pleased that we ask our safety forces to make corrections in order to get us into black,” McIlroy said.
Following the finance meeting, Circleville City Council met in full session and approved two legislative measures including one approving a community reinvestment area agreement and another giving Horizion Telecom a site easement for a building.
“The CRA is for the development on Walnut Creek Pike, it’s an about 9.5-acre development for seniors 55 and older,” Katie Logan Hedges, council member, said. “It has an independent living unit, assisted living unit, memory care and potentially a hospice unit. It’s an $18 million investment with about 80 employees with about half of those being full-time employees.”
Hedges said the agreement with Horizon has a stipulation that if specifications are not made, it can be called back at any time.
“This is very similar to the agreement with Wyngate and it is a very similar project,” Hedges said.
Hedges said the lease agreement with Horizon would be to aid them in establishing fiber optic capabilities and would be a 12-by-24 building located behind the fire station on North Court Street.