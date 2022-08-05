Council approves legislation paving the way for infrastructure upgrades

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council approved this week four different ordinances that will allow city crews or outside entities to make upgrades to various pieces of infrastructure around the City.
All four pieces of legislation were passed unanimously by 6-0 vote. Todd Brady, council member, was excused from the meeting and not in attendance.
The first piece of legislation authorizes the service director to an agreement on a loan through the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund which will provide funding for the city to address infiltration and inflow issues with the wastewater treatment plant.
“Every time it rains, if you have holes in your sewage system that rain comes right through and makes it very, very difficult to make the plant to operate efficiently,” Tom Duvall, council member and service committee member said. “Whenever it rains, right now three men rush down to the plant and control the pumps until the rain stops. The EPA is saying lets stop the water from coming in, which is what this does.”
Duvall continued, explaining that the city is about halfway through scoping the city’s sewer lines and the funding from the loan will finish the scoping and then begin the process of making repairs.
“At that point the lines will be lined with a plastic liner that will make them so they outlive us,” Duvall said.
Another piece of legislation will allow the service director to tap in to state and local transportation funds to complete the second phase of the Bolender Pontious Road, Circle Drive, Markley Road, Arbor Road, Wood Lane, Beverly Road, Montclair Avenue and Guilford Road.
“We seek funds and the low interest loans to accomplish the road improvements you see there in front of you,” Duvall said, explaining the ordinance.
Another ordinance will allow Norfolk Southern, the railroad that owns the railroad in Circleville to make more than $2.7 million in upgrades. As part of the process Canal Road will be closed to the public but will allow for first responders and Cargill to still use the road as they need.
“This has been going on, I believe the mayor mentioned at the last meeting, for quite some time and is the result of a lot of work by a lot of people,” Duvall said of the legislation. “It’s $2.7 million that the Norfolk Southern company will be paying to upgrade the crossings in Circleville. The only thing we have to do is take down some signs, changes a few pavement markings and provide a few junction boxes. It’s very insignificant on our part and is significant on their part.”
Duvall said he felt like the railroad isn’t always sensitive to what the needs of the city are however in this case “they’re doing a very good thing” for the city.
“A few council meetings ago we talked about a quiet zone and this will not give us a quiet zone but everything this will give us is required in a quiet zone,” he said. “If we want to go to that this will get us about two thirds of the way there.”
The final piece of legislation that was discussed will allow the service department to make upgrades to the sidewalks on South Court Street near the main street intersections to create space for a town clock and bench sculpture, an idea presented by Uptown Circleville. No parking spaces will be lost and the funding for the project will come from the city street improvement funds.
“This is part of [Uptown Circleville’s] tower clock and new sculpture and this is for the modification of the sidewalks to allow that to happen,” Duvall said. “[The Service Director] when we discussed it at our committee meeting sees no safety problem in doing this. It should not make it more dangerous to pedestrians or traffic. This ordinance allows us to do the engineering this year to generate a cost to put it on the street improvement project for 2023.”
Barry Keller, council president, spoke up giving thanks to Richard Gerhardt who was working on the project.
“Thank you for helping to facilitate this and having good suggestions and ideas,” he said. “It will definitely change the look of South Court Street.”
Following the ordinance, under new business, Council Member Caryn Koch-Esterline addressed a concern from a citizen.
“It sounded in [the citizen’s email] that [the citizen] didn’t understand my point at the last council meeting,” she said. “One being we paid the $18,000 by state law and there were allegations we had done something wrong or illegal and that was very upsetting to me. I asked [the mayor] to explain himself, I thought pretty nicely, but know that is my duty, all our duty to ask questions, provoke and challenge things to make sure we get it right for everyone in our city.”