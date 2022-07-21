Council approves legislation to upgrade city property

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved two pieces of legislation as part of a process to begin making infrastructure upgrades to city property.
Jim Stanley, service director, spoke at council to explain the legislation. A second companion ordinance to issue financing for the project was also passed during the meeting.
“There was an energy audit done by ABM that has provided us with information on equipment that’s failing, equipment that is near failure or near the end of it’s life,” Stanley said. “The ordinance allows us to go forward with singing the contract.”
A bulk of the discussion on the project happened the previous week on July 12 during a committee of the whole meeting when the committee met with ABM Industries.
Stanley said following that meeting the previous week, they had some equipment fail.
“The day we had that meeting we had a HVAC unit fail at the Fire Department and a second unit fail,” he said. “We had a newer unit that I was believed that was fixed and a second unit is an older one up for replacement. When we were talking about the HVAC units, we were talking they just up and quit at the worst time of the year when they’re used the most and that’s exactly what happened.”
The legislation would allow Stanley to enter into an agreement with ABM Facility Support Services to complete work on upgrading the city’s building infrastructure, pending the financial legislation being passed.
At the meeting on July 12, Stanley said they had a previous piece of legislation earlier this year that began this process to do the infrastructure Audit that was recently completed.
“This is a project that we started back in February and that was finished up in the middle of June and we’re trying to get this thing kicked off,” Stanley said.
John Ferragonio, account executive at ABM Industries, shared a presentation with City about their services and what they’re doing with the project. ABM has developed a needs based capital plan for the city that includes each city building a and critical infrastructure such as electrical work, plumbing, heating and cooling, roofing and more. Each piece was graded on an A through F scale.
“It provides a line of sight not only on this project but what you’re capital needs are going to be 15 to 20 years from now,” Ferragonio said. “As we move in the future you’ll have this document to see when and if something is going to need replaced.”
Ferragonio then went over each property and outlined how much maintenance on each building would cost, calling them a total scope.
The City Administration building was estimated at $215,000 Police and Municipal Court was estimated at approximately $1.8 million, The firehouse upgrades were estimated to cost $439,000, City Hall’s cost was estimated at approximately $149,000, the water maintenance building was $56,000, upgrades at the city service garage were estimated at about $72,000, and more than $5,500 for the city’s water maintenance workshop.
In total $2.7 million in costs would replace all the items graded D and F in the system.
“There are some Cs in that and that’s equipment that is 15 to 20 years old and it could quickly fail and be a D or an F and we anticipate that very soon and while we’re here it’s efficient to do it,” Ferragonio said. “We don’t include Cs where there’s 10 to 15 years of life left. That doesn’t make sense.”
Ferragonio said the energy savings they expect is about $500,000.
“We also anticipate, which we think is extremely light, is the operational maintenance,” Ferragonio said. “We can’t really quantify that but we’ve estimated $65,000 in savings with that. We like to be very conservative with it and we fully expect it to be more.”
“We’re going to really tighten up your facilities and that will not only help from an energy efficiency standpoint but from an overall structure and functionally standpoint to keep the buildings more study for the future,” Ferragonio said. “This is more of a high level to show you what the scope is for each of the facilities that we’ve audited. The Police and Courts building is where most of the work needs to be done, with the boiler, HVAC, and other systems.”
Council Member Todd Brady asked what ABM would start on first. Ferragonio told him it would be on the heating at the police and municipal court building. Assuming things went according to plan, Ferragonio said they could start work soon.
“We don’t have an issue of us getting the heating done in the building, we have large buying power with our contractors across the country,” he said. “Our own branch is going to be a lot of the work doing it to help with the supply chain.”
Ferragonio said the next steps would be to finalize the scope of the project and finalize the contracts.
“There are some things, like proper names and addresses, that we need to get buttoned up and back to the city,” Ferragonio said. “The [City Administration and Auditor’s Office] is also going to work on getting the financing in order. Hopefully we get the approval next week and we can get in to secure everything.”
Michelle Blanton, council member, asked about the general timeline to implement the whole project, something Ferragonio said would take nine months and that they’d be working in multiple buildings at the same time.
Blanton also asked about priorities and if anything was a want versus a need. Stanley responded.
“Failure isn’t something that shows itself, it’s something that just happens,” he said. “You’re going based on a lot of knowledge of years of operating equipment. We don’t have to have it right now, nothing has failed it but we’re waiting for it to fail. If something fails and you’re waiting to replace it at failure it may be a month, two or three before you can get it replaced. Some of the equipment we have operating in air condition environment can’t wait for three months.”
Stanley said they’ve had issues in the past getting parts for the outdating equipment
“We had a boiler problem last year at police and courts and fortunately we ran into warmer weather and the part then was three weeks out,” he said. “If we’d had a cold snap waiting three weeks for heat isn’t going to work for someone working there. That’s what we’re running into with the maintenance of these older structures.”
Stanley said if something has 10 to 15 years of life expectancy left they wouldn’t need to replace it.
“If it has 5 or 6 and the efficiency makes up the difference then it’s probably time to replace it,” he said.
When it comes to financing the $2.7 million, Marcy Cox, deputy auditor, said they’re planning on financing about $2.5 million of it and if the city were to do it piece meal it would cost more as ABM is giving a bulk discount.
“We asked about breaking this out and one of the things was brought to my attention, like say we only want to do Police and Court it won’t be $1.7 million, it would be more,” she said. “The $2.5 million is the preliminary financing that we’ve done and we’ve got estimated monthly payments of where we’d be at.”
Mark Bidwell, auditor, at the request of council, gave an overall picture of how borrowing the money would affect city finances.
“Right now our total bonds for this year we’re paying, is $431,416 and our total leases are $257,960 for a total of $689,000,” he said. “Adding in the ABM project next year would take our total project to $1,007,000, so we’re looking at an increase of about $320,000. That’s not just the ABM project, which comes in at $213,000.”
During the finance legislation discussion Tuesday night, Bidwell gave an update on the finances.
"We were able to lower the rate because when this was originally sent out, the rates were the highest they'd been in a long time and they fell off fairly quickly afterword," Bidwell said. "The terms that are the best were from a company called First Security Fiannce. The total terms are 15 years with one payment a year of $211,998.92, but I'm going to round that to $212,000. That would pay for the 15 years of that and the money saved we understand it'll be at least a $500,000 savings over the 15 years in energy savings."
Bidwell said with carryover projects going into 2023, the city will carryover in the city capital budget, of $83,771.
“The firehouse roof is on that but it’s going to come in at less than half of the $300,000 we budgeted,” he said. “There are a few one time deals that will be less but next year as we’re projected we’re looking at doubling the carryover if we include the ABM project.”