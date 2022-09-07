Council approves park lease, hears from residents on parks, homeless

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council met Tuesday night in open session to discuss several pieces of legislation, including approving the lease to purchase of a piece of property on Corwin Street, creating a full time position in the auditors office after hearing from local residents.
Once council reports were completed and City Council President Barry Keller opened up the floor for public comment, several people spoke about a few different topics including the Corwin Street property that will be turned into a park, Ted Lewis Park and issues with a homeless camp near East Union Street.
Larry Logan, president of the friends of Ted Lewis Park, gave updates on their organization, their mission and made a request of city council to make some changes to the Ted Lewis Park master plan.
Logan said their mission is to rebuild Ted Lewis Park and their vision is “access to play for all.” So far the Friends of Ted Lewis park have helped acquire $110,000 in funding for the park in the form of two grants.
“The reason for that vision is that we have great parks in this city and we have the children’s museum that’s coming but what we have for [Ted Lewis Park] is access by bicycle, by walking and by stroller and it’s easy to get to for a lot of underprivileged people in this city,” Logan said.
Logan said they recently gathered again after taking a break during the COVID-19 pandemic but now they have a new goal.
“We’re back with a vengeance and we are very pleased with the reception we’ve had for donations,” Logan said. “We have established a goal of $2 million done by Jan. 15 or thereabouts in 2024. That gives us 16 or 17 months to raise the money. [Jim Stanley, service director] thinks that’s a nice number but that we need about $4 million to finish the park.”
Logan requested the master plan be changed to allow for basketball courts to be put in where the previous playground is located and that access to the creeks be eliminated from the plan.
“I know the master plan in the past has been like the Holy Grail but I’m a person who feels like things are put on paper so they can be addressed and made better if possible and I think the plan can be made better if possible,” he said. “We’d like to ask that two basketball courts be added to the master plan. I’ve gone to every city park in Central Ohio and there’s not one that doesn’t have basketball courts, not one. It’s what kids do.”
Helen Maddox, a resident in the area of the Corwin Street property, spoke about the importance of that property and having a park there. She said her and her husband have maintained a basketball court in the back of their house which sees regular use.
“It’s been amazing to us over the 30 years we’ve lived there, especially in the summer, how much every single night we’d have not just kids but families out there playing basketball,” she said. “This is an important issue and it’s an opportunity for Council to point to and say they put back into the city.”
Maddox encouraged council to not get into the weeds and keep the bigger picture in mind.
“I know from experience when you’re sitting on a board like this it’s almost impossible to get everyone on the same page,” she said. “I doubt there’s anyone on either this council or the school board that’s intrinsically against that property developed into a city park. Nobody will complain about that is when it gets bogged down in the details. I’d hate to see that happen. We’ve come this far with this don’t get lost in the weeds and make your decision based on what you think the people in the 4th ward who would use this ward what they would want.”
Beth Mason, president of the Circleville Park Board, recommended the lease purchase for the kids of the community.
“I think it would be great for the kids 12 and up to have something to do there, put in a couple basketball courts, a skate park but the south end needs something,” she said. “The park board has discussed this and we are 100 percent for this.”
Council unanimously voted to approve the lease agreement, which would have the city pay $20,000 a year for five years to the Circleville City School Board for the park and then after the five years is up complete purchase of the land for $1.
“This is a win-win for the school district and the city, the property is not being used it’s just idle green space,” Keller said. “There’s obviously a need. We’ve heard support for it from both the public and the park board. It’s hard to come by land.”
Todd Brady, council member, expressed his feelings that he thought the city might have gotten a better deal on the property, citing times in the past the city has exchanged property with the school district and that the $100,000 over five years could be used to help improve the park.
“The need for these parks in the city are a direct result of building the new schools,” Brady said. “This is a public park buying it from the public school and $100,000 would go a lot further putting it into that park rather than putting it into the schools. We’re paying twice for the same thing and it’s really annoying to me that we’re spending tax dollars like this to give back to the community what we took away from it.”
Other council members said they understood with and some even agreed with his point but they also shared they need to serve the need.
“While I agree with your sentiment, for $100,000 it’s a pretty low hanging fruit but that does not outweigh serving the public that needs serviced in that area,” Council Member Katie Logan Hedges said.
William Haddox, a resident, spoke about a homeless camp near the area of East Union Street and Renick Avenue, rasing concerns about noise, fires and potential fights occurring in the area.
Following Haddox’s comments President of Council Barry Keller instructed Haddox, who said he had called the police and not received a response, to continue to call. Mayor Don McIlroy told Haddox the police can’t really do anything without permission from the property owner, which is the railroad and that he would call them on Wednesday to try to gain permission to move anyone staying on the property off.
“It’s getting to the point that it’s not even safe,” Haddox said. “Today there was someone there with a baseball bat. There’s people screaming, fighting and who knows what all. It’s very dangerous.”
Among the other topics of discussion and pieces of legislation on the agenda they included a handful of pieces of financial housekeeping legislation to create new funds to comply with grant funding, a piece of legislation to combine the two bonds the city has taken out to pay for renovations to Ted Lewis park and another to turn one part time position in the Auditor’s Office to a full time position. That measure was also approved unanimously it would cost the city up to $75,000 including family insurance.
The City also approved their share of one-third of the funding for an executive director for Uptown Circleville for 2023 and 2024, up to $25,000 in each year.