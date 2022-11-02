CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council, in a split decision, has approved a resolution to throw its support behind a group of Pickaway County residents that are against large-scale solar generation projects.
The resolution, which is not a law, outlines the position of city council and gives the reasons the city is against the current proposed solar energy development within Pickaway County.
The resolution lists concerns such as fire hazards, increased presence of hazardous materials, lack of effective regulations relating to safe operation and potential contamination of the city’s water source.
“As a result of the above concerns, council has determined that the development of these three solar energy projects within the close proximity of the boundaries of the City of Circleville is not in the best interests of its citizens and will not promote their general health, safety and welfare,” according to the resolution.
“This is not an anti-solar document,” Councilman Tom Duvall said acknowledging he doesn’t have an opinion on it one way or another. “As a representative of the city, I’m responsible for things that affect the city.”
The resolution goes on to say, “The City of Circleville hereby expresses its opposition to the pending request before the Ohio Power Siting Board to approve the development and operation of Solar Energy Farm Projects in Pickaway County and requests such developments be denied.”
During the meeting ahead of the discussion by council under the legislative portion of the meeting, three residents spoke out against the solar farms
Steve Gardner, Susie and Tom Ebenhack and Justin Barnes shared their numerous reasons for standing against the projects that are currently under review by the Ohio Power Siting Board.
Among those include the fire hazard, noise, loss of farmland, economic impact to the agriculture community, toxic chemicals inside the solar panels potentially leaking out and more.
“I’m all about landowner rights but you guys have zoning and if you believe in landowner rights that you rescind your zoning laws and ordinances and let people just do whatever they want,” Gardner said.
Susie Ebenhack, who brought her infant daughter Melrose to the podium with her, broke down saying that she would be the sixth generation of Ebenhack on the farm.
“She’s going to be the one effected by the solar farm next to us,” she said.
Tom Ebenhack added that he was involved five years ago and received several promises in that time.
“I was told projects were to be sub Appalachia and wouldn’t be in Pickaway County, that was a lie. I was told they weren’t going to move top soil, a lie; not seen from the highway, it’s right against [state Route] 104 now,” he said. “We started looking into it more and kept finding more problems.”
Barnes said his biggest concern was for the adjacent property owner’s rights and the process for approval.
“This happens because the state of Ohio has except facilities over 50 megawatts from the local zoning, which is pretty unfair to those of us playing by the rules and have restrictions on our land,” he said. “The effect on neighboring properties is what makes this unfair.”
Council members share their views
Several council members shared why they were voting for or against the resolution. By a 4-3 split vote, the yea votes to approve the resolution objecting to solar farms were council members Michelle Blanton, Tom Duvall, Caryn Koch-Esterline and Sheri Theis with Katie Logan Hedges, Jeff Hallinin and Todd Brady voting against the measure.
Duvall outlined his concerns for fire, which could potentially create airborne hazards and chemicals getting into the ground water in the air as a concern for city residents.
Duvall said the amount of crop proceeds would be reduced by $13 million annually, the farms income would be reduced by $3 million annually and crop supply purchases would drop by $4.9 million annually if the projects go through.
“If you’ve been around Circleville as long as I have you may remember some of the contamination from some of the major industries here and they were responsible for cleanup there were laws in place,” he said. “When you have a LLC that has the financial responsibility to build the solar farm and then they dissolve the LLC it disappears and Circleville would have the financial responsibility to clean it up.”
Koch-Esterline said she lives near the golf course and there are other empty fields around the city that while they currently have planned uses, could become solar farms in the future.
“Those can go solar,” she said. “We have developments that are planned but haven’t happened yet and those properties could go solar. If you have not seen the eyesore, the disgusting muddy mess I encourage you to drive out to the Ebehancks. It’s not something I’d wish on my worst enemy.”
Blanton spoke up, thanking the residents who were passionate about the project and said during her time at council she couldn’t remember a time when there hasn’t been a single seat available.
Blanton asked a few questions, got clarification on what the resolution means and got clarification from the Law Directior that the resolution has no effect on a solar panel anyone wants to put on their home.
Hallinin said he was voting no after talking with some of his constituents in the first ward.
“They are all asking me why I would pass a resolution to control somebody’s property,” he said. “Their recommendation and that’s the way I have to vote, is to not do something like that.
Hallinin said his concerns about fire, especially when compared to issues in California like what was brought up earlier in the night, were not as high and that it’s far more likely on a home with a solar panel.
Councilman Todd Brady too sided with property rights in his explanation of how he planned to vote and shared the story of how one farmer he talked to in another county with a solar project switched up to honey farming to make the best use of his land with the solar farms on them.
“The private property owner that’s going to make $300,000 with his 300 acres on a project that probably ain’t going to work because solar panels are useless in my opinion,” he said. “The fact is I’m not going to stand against my neighbor producing and supporting his family with his 300 acre investment that he’s been put out of all kinds of business and has an opportunity to make $300,000 a year and here we’re going to sit in our cozy positions and say we don’t want him to do that.
I’m not a solar fan at all but I am a private property owner and I don’t want anyone telling me that I cannot turn my private property into something that I can support my family with.”
Following the vote to approve the resolution, the audience applauded and council recessed before continuing with the rest of its business on the agenda to allow those there for that issue to depart.
City Council Clerk Linda Chancey will now submit the resolution to the Ohio Power Siting Board.