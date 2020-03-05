CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved their modified and full 2020 budget.
Barry Keller, council member and finance committee chairperson, said the ordinance would bring all city funds into the black as part of the yearly budgeting process. Council is required by law to have a balanced budget by April 1.
“The budget that we had was over budgeted and [the cuts will] make the funds all go black,” Keller said. “There’s still work to do. There has to be controlled spending and controlled overtime and we’ll work with the administration in those areas.”
Keller told The Circleville Herald they’d reduce the general fund by $226,000 while also adding some funds from an insurance check and the railroad funds to the tune of approximately $230,000.
According to Keller, the safety fund will be reduced by approximately $552,000 and appropriate some of the levy money that was passed in November.
“We’re going to appropriate $699,000 for the police department and $370,000 for the police department,” he added. “It’s a total of $1,069,000. That is the new income tax money that’s not all yet collected and will come in on a quarterly basis but we set the budget related to police and fire for those dollars.”
Keller remarked they’re also reducing the sanitary sewer-operating fund by $900,000.
After the meeting, Keller said the reduction in the water and sewer funds is due to those funds having a large cash balance and the transfer was not necessary. In addition despite the cuts to the general fund and safety fund, the police department and fire department will maintain their 2019 funded levels out of the general fund while utilizing the new safety levy monies.
“They are still guaranteed their money that they had budgeted and spent in 2019 in the general fund we’re going above and beyond that with the levy,” Keller explained. “The goal is to get both departments back to fully staffed. Those funds can be used for whatever the departments need.”
The measure passed unanimously, 6-0 with council member Tom Klitzka’s absence.
City Council also approved another measure that created about $13,000 in funding for the newly created Board of Zoning Appeals.
“They need dollars to operate, pay a clerk hire an enforcement officer,” Keller stated. “That second ordinance establishes their budget for 2020.”
Also at the meeting, third ward council member Todd Brady announced his resignation from City Council effective March 31.
“Regretfully I have to announce that I am going to resign on March 31 from City Council,” Brady said. “Due to time constraints and outside pressures. I really enjoy working with you and I have to make the choice and it’s the only choice I’ve got.”
Also during the meeting, council approved a measure that will accept a memorandum of understanding that will determine how money from a prospective multidistrict litigation settlement against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Law Director Gary Kenworthy explained the measure at the Council meeting.
“I think they’re basically going against the opioid companies on the advertisement and sale that’s part of the crisis with opioids,” Kenworthy said. “Governor DeWine started it when he was Attorney General and has pushed it as Governor as well. At one point in Scioto County 40 percent of the population was addict. They’re wanting the cities to support the State’s position to go after the opioid companies to stop the drain on the economy and stopping it before it gets any worse than it already has.”