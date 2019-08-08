CIRCLEVILLE — With a sigh of relief and applause from the city’s first responders, City Council by a near unanimous decision, put funding for the city’s safety forces on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Council approved measures that will place before voters a .5-mil levy, exclusively for safety forces’ operation and maintenance, with a provision to maintain current levels of general fund dollars going to the departments. The levy has a five-year sunset clause, meaning that it would come off the books at the end of 2024 and would then need to be renewed if city leadership deemed it necessary.
The Pickaway County Board of Elections meets Aug. 14 to certify all proposed ballot issues in the county, including the city levy.
The city is going to the ballot after cutting more than $600,000 from safety forces budgets in 2019, defunding several positions within both the police and fire departments. Since the cuts, staff members from each safety force have shared what they say are difficult working conditions, including working copious amounts of overtime. Should the levy pass, it would generate about $1.2 million for the city per year. However, the first collection won’t be received until March or April and will take about three years to build a beginning balance to allow the fund to operate fully.
Among the council members present, there was a sense of urgency in their remarks about getting the issue before voters.
Council Member Julie Strawser compared the meeting to an 11th hour event, meaning getting the legislation approved Tuesday to hit a Wednesday deadline set by the Board of Elections.
“The levy language has to be decided tonight,” Strawser said. “If the city had plenty of funds, the levy wouldn’t be necessary. But the city is strapped for funds and I don’t see any windfall in the future. I wish we had more time to come up with a way to fund police and fire without asking people to pay more but we don’t. Tonight is the 11th hour.”
Council member Michelle Blanton agreed with her colleague, adding that members weren’t personally endorsing or rejecting the levy.
“In my opinion, now that we have placed the sunset clause on the ordinance, I don’t think we have any choice than to at least let this levy go to the ballot,” she said. “That’s all that’s being asked of us right now; not if each of us are for or against the levy.”
Tom Spring, council member, spoke against inserting ballot language, aimed at the auditor, that would severely restrict council’s ability to meet its statutory obligation to balance the budget and its authority to appropriate money in the General Fund.
“The language is like using a meat cleaver when a scalpel will take care of the issue, and the patient is better off as a result,” he said.
Spring recommended that council adjust its legal level of control of appropriations, adopt purchasing policies, use other tools in Ohio law and take staff training offered by the auditor of state to take care of the perceived issues with the city auditor.
“I encourage all of us to roll up our sleeves, adopt these things that can work and work together to make the system better for all of us,” he said.
Barry Keller spoke about a need “right now” for a measure to help the safety forces.
“What I heard is that they need help right now,” he said. “At [an earlier] meeting, I informed the unions and the administration we needed their support for an income tax levy and to come to the committee with a plan. That plan was delivered. Tonight, we need to pass legislation and send to the voters, hopefully for their approval, to keep the city safe and deliver basic services that everyone deserves.”
Two citizens also spoke on the subject, Brad Prickett, a candidate for mayor in the November election and Terry Cavinee.
Prickett called on council to be more proactive.
“If you did what you were suppose to do, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Prickett said. “This didn’t happen overnight. It’s been going on for years.”
Council added in several amendments to the legislation including requiring the city to continue funding the safety forces out of the general fund at their current levels.
The ordinance was voted on during its second reading and approved 5-1, with the lone no vote belonging to Spring. Todd Brady, council member, was absent from the meeting and did not vote.
Keller concluded the discussion by issuing a rally cry to pass the levy that was met with applause from the audience.
“As a longtime city council member I appreciate you all being here,” he said. “This is important for our citizens and we look forward to your support and let’s go out and pass this levy.”