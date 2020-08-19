CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council has approved several measures Tuesday night, including restructuring the police department, approving the comprehensive tree plan for the city and providing economic support to local businesses impacted by COVID-19.
All three measures were passed unanimously as city council met in person at the Starkey Pavilion at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.
The first piece of legislation provides to aid local businesses and will allow small grants to be provided to businesses to apply.
Barry Keller, council member, said more information would be forthcoming on the grants.
“This authorizes funds received by the city from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, as part of the CARES Act to local businesses,” Keller said. “This money has to be spent by Oct. 15 of this year.”
David Crawford, council president, said, Gayle Spangler, auditor, put the program together and to his knowledge, the city was one of the first in Ohio to implement such a program.
“This shows quite a bit of initiative on her part to put together a program of this magnitude,” he mentioned.
Another piece of legislation was passed that will change the command structure of the police department and create a deputy chief of police and captain within the department, and create a communications center commander that will oversee the 911 dispatchers.
Michelle Blanton, council member, shared briefly the advantages of the changes.
“This provides more accountability, reallocation of job descriptions and duties, and it makes the police department run more smoothly,” she explained. “It could also save us a little bit of money.”
Following the meeting, Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said the restructuring would create a clear chain of command. Baer said the department would hold the testing for the new positions soon and it’s done outside of the department to prevent any bias.
Sheri Theis introduced the tree commission plan that was approved by council.
“The comprehensive tree plan has been in the works for three years and it maintains the rules and regulations for trees in the public right of way in the parks and downtown area,” Theis said.
Lastly, during the meeting, council approved updates to various fees within the water and sewer department. Todd Brady, council member, asked the city administration when they might see information on the proposed rate increases, which will come at the service committee’s next meeting in September.
Brady asked Terry Frazier, service director, if they’d have a representative from Burgess and Niple, the engineering consulting firm they’re working with on the changes present for that service meeting.
“We’ll have with us the actual cost to the consumer and what the increase of their water and sewer will be,” he said. “We’ve seen the percentages, but how that translates into a natural utility bill after the first of the year, we have developed. The first scenario will be the base cost, the second would be a two-person house and the third scenario will be typical family of four.”
That meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, prior to the next city council meeting.