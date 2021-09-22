CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Council approved two pieces of legislation, one for the purchase of three new police vehicles and to change the fire department fee schedule related to inspections and reviews.
The two measures were passed unanimously. When it comes to the purchase of the police vehicles, Council Member Katie Logan Hedges spoke on the matter.
Hedges said they wanted to move to all SUV units.
“Typically in the past, they’ve tried to do a replacement of three and two vehicles each year, but there hasn’t been a replacement vehicle since 2018 and they want to get away from the Chargers due to increased maintenance costs on those vehicles,” he said.
“This would be specifically for the SUV models that we currently have two of. Another concern is how long these vehicles will take to produce based on some of the supply issues we have. These wouldn’t actually be procured until 2022.”
Earlier in the evening, a Committee of the Whole meeting was held in which an ordinance was approved to seek requests for qualifications for a strategic growth plan and fiscal analysis.
During a Judicial Committee meeting earlier in the night, Circleville City Council heard from Mayor Don McIlroy who said the teams who are participating in parking cars at Ted Lewis Park were informed there would be fewer spaces this year, but that is not the case.
“We told them there would be limited parking at Ted Lewis Park because of construction going on in the north end, but in a meeting with the contractors, they’re not going in until Nov. 1, so these groups will have the same access to the park as they’ve had in the past,” he said.
Safety Director Tony Chamberlain spoke about a piece of legislation that would allow the city to one time, take care of the maintenance of trees in the Downtown Historic District.
“We’re not looking to do anything other than maintenance, we want to be able to very quickly take care of the trees,” he said. “Rather than each downtown business owner do it for themselves. We’ll have an opportunity for the downtown trees to look the way we want them to look. We want to get them done as quickly as possible.”
Lastly, Hedges spoke about a piece of legislation that would assess some properties for the cutting of weeds and abatement of nuisances, citing one property that was a significant problem. In total, there was over $8,500.
“I wanted to draw attention to one specific property, which is almost half of the total cost,” Hedges said. “It’s the lot that’s north of Sheetz, and that’s a very large portion of this.”