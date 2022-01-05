CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council convened in their new session, welcoming two new members and one in a new role.
Barry Keller, who officially takes over as Circleville City Council President, led the meeting in which new members Tom Duvall and Caryn Koch-Esterline were introduced as new members to the council.
“I’m honored to be here and be a part of this great council that I’ve witnessed for the last few years,” Koch-Esterline said. “I look forward to doing my very best for all the citizens of Circleville."
Duvall followed Koch-Esterline, saying that he joined not because he has an axe to grind.
“My goal is to hear what the City of Circleville has to say, listen and hopefully respond,” he said.
The sole piece of legislation on the docket was the hiring of Linda Chancey as city council clerk.
"Linda has been our clerk of 23 years and this is the start of a new term for her," Keller said. "She has hours she puts in outside her normal clerk duties for us and she's done a great job for us."
Keller also announced committee members and chairs. Michelle Blanton is to chair the finance committee with members Todd Brady and Katie Logan Hedges. Hedges is to chair the safety committee with members Jeff Hallinan and Koch-Esterline. Hallinan is to chair the judicial committee with members Blanton and Duvall. Brady is chair the service committee with members Sheri Theis and Duvall. Theis is to chair the long range and strategic planning committee with Koch-Esterline and Duvall.
The committee voted to make Theis the president pro-tem in the event Keller cannot attend a meeting, giving her the power to run the meeting and perform the duties of the council president.
Prior to the meeting, Judge Elisa Peters swore in members of council, the council clerks and the city auditor.
“It’s great to see a lot of people here, supporting their family members who are local elected officials,” Keller said prior to starting.