CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council, in a committee of the whole meeting, discussed how they might spend additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and heard from the City Service Director on the State Route 56 construction.
Council President Barry Keller initiated the discussion and reminded those at the meeting that the city has committed to three projects to use some of the funding, repairing sidewalks in the downtown area and replacing trees that cause their disruption, fixing the belvedere above city hall and re-hanging the bell, and the repair of the former utilities building on West Franklin Street.
Keller said one project that could benefit from the project was elevator repairs at city hall.
City Service Director Jim Stanley explained the issue.
“During a state inspection the state inspector determined the elevator does not meet state code for elevator operation and that the door closes too quickly,” Stanley said. “We’ve had two elevator repair companies look at it to replace the mechanism that drives the door. It’s a $20,000 repair which we do not have in our maintenance budget which we’re hoping to use ARPA funding to repair.”
City Auditor Mark Bidwell said during the meeting that there was nearly $1.1 million in funds and before the elevator they have about $546,383 in the fund. Stanley said it would be about $120,000 to $150,000 on the former utilities buildings.
Stanley said there’s a pre-construction meeting on March 22 to discuss some of the effects the belvedere project will have to offices in City Hall.
“Hopefully after that meeting we’ll know when the copper will be here and when the replacement pieces will be here,” he said.
Keller added that some of the work on the downtown sidewalk and tree replacement has been done but no work on the former utilities building as it is still occupied.
“We’re waiting on them to vacate so we can do a full assessment of the building and what it needs,” Keller said.
Keller said the city has received positive feedback for the tree project and there’s been a request for Main Street from some members of city council, the tree commission and the city administration to look at possible locations to address similar situations to that on Court Street.
“The sidewalks are all pushed up and the trees are big, so I think we could consider while we have the momentum of fixing some of the ones on Main Street,” Keller said before asking if council was open to considering that and taking the steps to determine the costs.
Stanley said there are 23 areas where trees are or are missing, which is nearly double the amount on Court Street.
Stanley explained the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has moved up the timeline on the repairs for the project along state Route 56. The repairs will provide a temporary fix to keep the road from sliding into Hominy Creek along the south east side of the city while a more permanent repairs can be implemented.
“It got moved up in the timeline a little bit so ODOT can get the bid out as quickly as they can,” Stanley said. “They intend to go out for bid in April and sign the contract the day after the bid, which is rare for ODOT. They’re going to try to get a contractor onsite by May and get it done by June.”
Stanley said the lights on State Route 56 are ones they borrowed from the county and thus they were able this week to shorten the distance State Route 56 was down to one lane.
“It’s not as inconvenient as it was but it’s still incontinent,” he said. “We’d like to get it done as soon as possible to save that slope. If it goes it takes the roadway with it and it’s a whole different kind of repair.”
Stanley said the city’s contribution is $40,000, which will pay for a guardrail along the road once ODOT has completed a part of the project. ODOT will take payment from the city and do that part of the project as part of their greater contract.