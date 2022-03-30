CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council members discussed several topics for potential future legislation during three committee meetings on Tuesday night, including changes to terms for council members and some potential property acquisitions.
In the first meeting, the Judicial Committee meeting, chaired by Council Member Jeff Hallinin, the committee heard from non-committee member Todd Brady about changing the terms from two-year terms to four-year terms and staggering them.
Brady said the effort would be to prevent a possible situation where all eight council members could be replaced in the same election year.
“This way, we have more consistency on city council and we retain knowledge of what’s going on in the city, what we’re trying to do,” he said.
“I believe that it takes a little longer than two years to get up to speed. There’s a lot of information to obtain and have and this is a great opportunity to get better leadership.”
Brady acknowledged that the measure was already included in the city charter, but wanted to introduce it now so that should the charter not pass in August, it can be submitted to the board of elections to take place before next year’s elections.
“I understand it’s already in the charter, but I think it’s such a great idea that if by some chance the public does not vote in the charter, we could give this opportunity to have four-year terms and stagger the elections for the wards and at-large,” he said.
Under the legislation, the at-large and council president would begin four-year terms on Jan. 1, 2024 and then, the wards’ council members would serve one last two-year term before a four-year term on Jan. 1 2026.
Hallinin said he too had thought about legislation like what Brady had presented.
“You have possible eight members of council that could be elected or not elected and have eight new members take their place,” he said.
“There would be no continuity from the standpoint of council….[staggering terms] would give great consistency to council.”
Hallinin acknowledged that new members are important, but so is constancy.
“It takes a little while for me to even get up to speed with all my years of service,” he said.
The measure was approved and is to be presented to city council in May for consideration; council will have one week in August before they’re required to pass the measure following the vote on the charter.
“I am glad the committee is hearing it and I think it’s a great idea in the event we’re not successful with the charter,” Barry Keller, council president, said.
In the next committee meeting, the Service Committee, Utilities Operations Manager Brian Frost spoke on a piece of legislation to mandate people follow through on the process to upgrade their water meters as part of the new system.
Frost said as of Tuesday, 322 homes hadn’t yet made the conversion.
“This ordinance came from a recommendation from PMI, our meter installer, as something that is typical in communities because you will have what they call 20 percent, but we’re a little better at about 10 percent, that will resist for whatever the reason having their meters changed out,” Frost said.
“It could be for personal reasons, they’re too busy, or whatever the case may be. This is simply a method that we can use to encourage full compliance that is the purpose behind the automated reading system we put in place.”
The legislation proposes a $40 monthly charge to anyone who does not comply after June 30.
Frost said the existing customers are to be notified via their water bills and other additional mailers well in advance of the fee being put into effect.
“We’ll get a mailer out fairly quickly that will indicate the amount of time they have left to get the meter changed out before the fee would take effect,” he said.
“If we had 100 percent compliance, the ordinance is a moot point then. It’s a final point to drive the last few to get this accomplished.”
Anyone with questions about the matter, or is looking for information to complete their process can contact the utilities department at 740-477-8234.
In addition to the water meter legislation, which was forwarded on to city council’s next meeting, the committee also sent on legislation to purchase road salt for next year through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s state contract, allowing the service director to hire a third party company to help rehab some of the city’s sewer lines and partnering with the Appalachia Ohio Alliance to sponsor a land conservation effort in exchange for a lower interest rate on the loan for the new water treatment plant.
In the third and final meeting, the Long Range and Strategic Planning Committee, Chair Sheri Theis held discussions on neighborhood parks and municipal parking that led the committee to prioritizing three potential properties to either lease or acquire for development of neighborhood parks and as a lot for parking downtown.
“As you know, we have three big community parks in our city: Ted Lewis Park, Barthelmas Park and Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park,” she said. “We have one neighborhood park, Triangle Park, and one mini-park, Smith Park.
“All of our parks, as you look at the map, are on the outskirts of the city, which creates a little bit of a problem because they’re very difficult for children to get to and play, unless you live near Ted Lewis Park.”
Two potential opportunities were put forward, including either purchasing or leasing the property on East Corwin Street to the south of Everts Hill, and the former Atwater School playground property on Atwater Avenue.
Tom Duvall, council member and member of the committee, said he spoke with the realtor for the property on Atwater and indicated that “people weren’t lining up” for the property and that the roughly two acres were for sale for $110,000.
“As an old realtor, I think there’s room to negotiate there,” he said, later identifying the two acres to not include the former school building.
“I think it would be a real shame if it were lost,” Theis said.
Theis brought up the idea or possibility that a community member or members could step up and donate funds for the purchase of the land in exchange for naming rights.
“We have Barthelmas Park that was donated by the Barthelmas’, Mary Virigina Crites Hannan Park that was donated by [Hannan], Smith Park that was donated by Mr. Smith, and Ted Lewis Park that was [created by] donations from Ted Lewis,” she said.
“As a committee, we’d like to entertain that as a possibility and ask the mayor to reach out to community members to see if anyone would be interested. It would be wonderful to have a benefactor to help make it cost effective to have another park for the city.”
Fellow committee member Caryn Koch-Esterline said she loved the idea of the two parks, including that there was one on the north side of the city and the south side of the city.
Following the discussion on neighborhood parks, Thies presented the opportunity that was presented to the city about a property on West Main Street, located next to PNC Bank that was formerly Circle D.
“An opportunity was presented to the mayor for a lot that hasn’t been advertised for sale, but the owner is willing to sell downtown,” Service Director Jim Stanley said.
“The mayor thought the opportunity might present itself for a municipal parking lot.”
Stanley said the lot would likely facilitate 30 to 40 spaces, likely closer to 30, along with some landscaping features.
“There’s possibilities for taking that lot that doesn’t currently have a building on it and creating a nice space that allows for municipal parking for the downtown area, possibly landscaping and some charging stations for electric vehicles,” he said.
“We did get a price opinion and the asking price was lower than the price opinion we received. It’s something we’d like to see considered.”
Stanley also acknowledged that with any of the projects, there would be maintenance and construction costs associated and that when considering the projects, council should take that into effect too.
“This is all taken care of by service department crews with the help of the leads and there’s not really enough maintenance money to correctly maintain the amount of parks that we do have,” Stanley said.
“I like the Atwater idea, but I look at it and see if we get the 2.15 acres, we have to send someone to mow that.”
After a lengthy discussion, the committee prioritized the East Corwin Property as the top priority, followed by the former Atwater School property and thirdly, the property on West Main Street. No legislation was introduced related to the matter.
“I’m very supportive of the beautification of that lot and the need for parking downtown, but I just think because I’m in the schools a lot and around kids ages 12 to 15, I would prioritize the Corwin and Atwater properties,” Koch-Esterline said.
The committee then tasked the city administration with inquiring about potential property owners, including Circleville City Schools, who owns the lot at Corwin Street. Mayor Don McIlroy already had a meeting with the schools scheduled for next week.