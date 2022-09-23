CIRCLEVILLE — City Council heard from the public and the administration committee about an amendment to the zoning ordinance that would bring back Planned Unit Development, during a public hearing Tuesday night.
The purpose of the amendment came after a couple developers said the Planned Unit Development (PUD) in the old code was good and the new Planned Mixed-Use District (PMD) is “much too restrictive,” said Hannah Wynne, zoning inspector and code enforcement officer.
“For example [the PMD] requires a minimum of 40 percent commercial uses and a maximum of 40 percent residential uses, where a lot of these proposed developments are mostly residential with some commercial or a mix of different types of residential housing,” she said. “We’re proposing to add the PUD back into the new code pretty much as is.”
Wynne said Planning and Zoning’s vote was unanimously in favor of the change and spoke with the plan’s creator and consultant Holly Mattei once the concerns were raised.
“She thought that adding it back in as an amendment was the way to go because we were already pretty far in the process,” Wynne said, stating Mattei was aware of it.
Gary Smith, consultant with G2 planning and design, spoke about the measure.
“I wanted to thank council for this consideration and I’ve been working with a number of clients and when we first got the draft and reviewed that the [planned multi-unit development] was going to replace the PUD that’s when we started bringing up the issues,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with it, it’s just not a one-size fits all solution. It’s pretty prescriptive. I think from a standpoint of the PMUD keep it will allow some people to take advantage of it but it will preclude a lot of different types of development.”
Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) executive director, spoke on the topic. P3 is Circleville’s economic development entity. Scribner said in all the discussion during the creation this didn’t come up.
“I’ve been here for 12 years and I think we’ve had interaction with one other PUD in that time and now all of a sudden we have three or four out there that have even come to light or into the market since those public input opportunities when the new code was being developed,” he said. “These are a timing thing and also it’s a good indicator of new opportunities in this market and new interest from a number of developers and exciting new opportunities for the city.”
Scribner said he wanted to echo the other comments and that there’s another developer not present that shared the same sentiment.
“This does provide a little more flexibility and is a little more relevant for the type of development they’re contemplating for this market,” he said. “We encourage you to continue on this process and offer a word of support.”
The measure already was discussed in council’s judicial committee but was referred back to the committee, pending a ruling from the law director if it needed to go back before it could go on to full council.
On Monday during a Strategic Planning Committee meeting, the committee gave an update on the Corwin Street property. The city has worked on an agreement with the schools to lease purchase for the creation of a neighborhood park.
Sheri Theis said the school board’s attorney wanted to put the property through the title company and that the measure would go back before the school board at their next meeting in October, which would meet the Oct. 15 date outlined in the city’s legislation.
“They didn’t have any problems or questions about it,” Theis said. “Fingers crossed everything goes through properly.”
Also during the meeting the committee heard a resolution to allow the service director to apply for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Urban Canopy Restoration Grant. The tree commission will apply for the grant. The measure was put forward for the next Council meeting on Oct. 4.
“The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has put out a grant for cities and other communities to apply to provide matching funds for trees,” Theis said. “[The tree commission] would like to apply for the grant and this gives them the power to do that.”
Also during the meeting, council heard from the Pickaway County Pickleball Association and from Richie Verito of the Downtown Historic Review Board.