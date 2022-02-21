CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council is scheduled to host four committee meetings Tuesday night in Circleville City Council Chambers, including matters regarding the Circleville Police Department, the proposed zoning code and dissolving the board of zoning appeals.
The meetings start at 5:45 p.m. with a committee of the whole meeting that has plans to discuss an update with the police department, which likely will go into executive session.
At 6:30 p.m., following what is a scheduled 15-minute finance committee meeting, a judicial committee meeting is to discuss a piece of legislation that will dissolve the City of Circleville Board of Zoning Appeals.
The board of zoning appeals was created at the end of 2019 and has been a topic of discussion many times since its creation. The BZA heals appeals from petitioners who feel that their case in the zoning commission was decided incorrectly based on fact and is more of a judicial body than a legislative one.
Several of the members of the board have resigned in recent months, some due to moving out of the city and another, Mike Logan, expressing his displeasure with how the board was functioning.
"I can no longer in good conscience be associated with [BZA]," Logan wrote in his resignation, dated Dec. 1.
"I feel that with the constant outside 'help' and 'legal guidance' coming from the public, it is detrimental to the common sense functioning of the BZA. Personal feelings and interpretations of person(s) outside of their appointed or hired positions is very detrimental and unnecessary and only clouds those on the board."
In addition to the judicial and committee of the whole meetings, a finance committee meeting is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. to discuss one piece of legislation, and a long range and strategic planning committee meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. to discuss one piece of legislation and another topic on the Historic District Review Board and Certified Local Government.