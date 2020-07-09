CIRCLEVILLE — Residents’ water and sewer bills could see increases next year as Circleville City Council considers an increase in rates for the first time since 2017.
The Service Committee of Circleville City Council heard from Burgess & Niple, an engineering consulting firm who did a rate study on request of the city to see what increases might be warranted.
The proposal, which is currently being considered by the committee and could be modified at a later date, calls for a 35 percent increase in water fees for 2021, and then an additional three percent increase in 2022 through 2025. For sewer, the increases would be 30 percent for 2021, 27.5 percent for 2022, 25 percent for 2023 and three percent for 2024 and 2025.
As an example, the average city water bill is $17.66 per month and the average sewer bill is $25.62 per month. Under the plan proposed by Burgess & Niple, those numbers would increase by $6.18 for water next year and $7.69 in 2021, $9.16 in 2022 and $10.62 in 2023 for sewer.
After all the increases, a customer currently paying $17.66 per month for water would pay $26.84 per month for water in 2025, and a customer paying $25.62 per month currently for sewer would pay $56.32 per month in 2025.
Josh Ford, project manager at Burgess & Niple, said the increases would help ensure a “positive cash flow” as the city begins the process of major renovations to the water and wastewater treatment plant.
“The city has gone three years without any increases and I think they’d see an increase in our study regardless,” Ford mentioned. “You take the additional thing with the expensive project at the plan that would account for years two and three of the major increases. We want to make sure there are positive carryover balances. That is critical that the city covers itself for any emergency situation.
[The increases] help things stay on par and keep the funds healthy,” he added.
During this week’s meeting, the committee made no action on the increases and will consider them fully and discuss potential changes or ideas.
Service Committee Chair and Councilperson Todd Brady said they’d discuss it again at their next meeting in August.
“I think there will be more discussion and [Ford] will bring some more numbers to that meeting,” Brady stated. “We’re going to give the public a minute to digest this. I didn’t want to shove this down the citizen’s throat on the telephone.”
Brady said later this year, there would be a decision one way or another.
“I suspect there will be some reductions in the first hit,” Brady said of the proposal.