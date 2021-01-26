CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is looking at changing the job requirements and increasing pay for the city’s deputy auditor, a position that’s currently vacant.
The City’s Finance Committee of City Council met virtually Tuesday to discuss elevating the position into more of a leadership role and increasing compensation to attract better and more experienced candidates.
Acting Auditor Tom Spring outlined some research he conducted in a report to the committee. Spring wrote that the deputy auditor’s role should be to fill in for the auditor should they become unavailable or incapacitated in addition to their daily tasks.
“The goal is to elevate this position to attract a professional with a combination of experience and education in accounting and fiscal management to assist the auditor in performing high-level responsibilities, continue such work when the auditor is on leave, supervise the clerical staff and step in as needed when staff is on leave,” Spring said.
“The auditor’s office, as a mission-critical office of city government, needs two-deep leadership. If the auditor is out or incapacitated, the deputy auditor can step in or work with the auditor to accomplish high-level responsibilities and if the clerical staff is out, the deputy auditor can assist to ensure a smooth workflow.”
In Spring’s report, he highlighted that the work of the auditor’s office has had an increase in workflow in the last 20 years. In 2000, the auditors office managed 28 funds. Now, they manage 53 funds plus the added responsibility of three joint economic development districts, the OhioHealth Berger Hospital Lease Review Committee and the Pickaway County Utilities agreement.
Currently, the deputy auditor position pays about $45,600 per year and requires three years of experience in government accounting and two years of college in accounting, finance business or a related field, or a four year degree in accounting, finance, business or a related field.
Spring is recommending that the description be upgraded to five years experience in government accounting and fiscal management and a four year degree. He’s also recommending a pay increase to a salary of $70,000 to $75,000.
“[The increase] is so we can get someone in here who has experience doing these high-level things to support the incoming auditor and has that accounting background,” Spring said during the meeting.
“I think that’s the best of all worlds and positions the auditor’s office of the future to be able to respond not only the things that need to be done here, but also provide improved services to city council, staff and the administration and anyone that relies on the auditor’s office for financial insights and recommendation of policy.”
While no deputy auditor is currently hired, many members of council agreed that the changes needed to be made.
“I think it’s imperative to get a deputy auditor in position and I’m in favor of doing what we’ve got to do to make that happen,” Todd Brady, council member, said.
The city’s newly-appointed auditor, Mark Bidwell, also introduced himself to the committee.
“I’ve been a resident of the city for 40 years and I’m looking forward to working with everyone and new things going on in the city,” he said. “I hope to be a helpful partner to everyone and see where I can fit in and help out. If anyone has any questions, my information will be out there soon enough.”
Also during the meeting, the committee discussed a measure to provide funding for contract services while Bidwell is brought up to speed and a new deputy director is hired.
“We need to add funds in the contract line to hire [the former payroll clerk Debbie Hammond] to contract work and we may have to hire another person to get [Bidwell] up to speed in the auditor position,” Barry Keller, finance committee chair, said.
All votes passed in Circleville’s Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night will be read at the next City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
That meeting can be viewed by visiting the city’s website or turning your Spectrum Cable to 1021.
The public can contact Council Clerk Linda Chancey at Linda.Chancey@ci.circleville.oh.us with any questions for council.