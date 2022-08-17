CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council members heard from several members of the public and discussed a piece of legislation to enter into a lease for a property near the former Everts School building for a future park.
Council President Barry Keller shared with the public a survey that’s ongoing that will help influence decisions regarding the city’s strategic plan. The survey is available at https://ci.circleville.oh.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=337.
Keller said there will be a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the firehouse in a training room. Keller said council will have a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 27 to once again to discuss it with the Montrose group. That meeting will be for council to give feedback.
Several citizens requested to speak at City Council including Julie Strawser and Peggy Shaw, members of the Pickaway County Pickleball Association, who gave an update on some events the association and the organizational annual report and shared with city council about their future plans.
“We’ve had a busy year since we’ve met with you last fall and this report will show you the everything we’ve accomplished, the monies we’ve gathered and what we’re hoping to continue to do,” Shaw said.
Strawser made a request of the city to include some funding for courts in 2023.
“Since these courts will be owned by the city in Barthelmas park that perhaps you can put us in the budget for 2023 to help us with handicap accessibility or the fencing that we need,” Strawser said.
Kevin Clifton, founder of Kidzaplooza, presented himself before council to explain the event and take any questions council had about the event.
“Kidzpalooza was created as a community thing every month where we decided to do one big thing with music and a cause,” he said. “We’ve done it outside of town the last couple of years but we’ve decided that we want to come downtown and you guys have the ordinance.”
Clifton thanked the mayor for helping and council for their help, the event is on Sept. 24.
“We added a kids talent show that’s for whatever age they think they can do something and we added our own version of a big wheel race and kids are going to get trophies for that,” he said. “As of now we have five food trucks and we have bubble tea that is coming and they’ll be downtown for Circleville. They agreed today they’ll finally be here.”
Kathleen Kehl, representing Ohio Christian University, also shared an upcoming community event with city council. On Sunday Aug. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m., the University is hosting Community Fun Day on campus. The event will feature a motorcycle stunt show, cruise-in, food trucks, live music, giveaways, and info booths from local resource organizations.
Following citizen comments, council approved an ordinance allowing Take Back the Strip to use the city streets for Kidzapalloza during their event, and another ordinance allowing the mayor and law director to enter into an agreement to keep the city as part of the Pickaway County Board of Health to provide public health services.
Judge Elisa Peters spoke about the grants they’ve applied for and asked council to give the court “blanket authority” to apply for the grants they need, citing a couple grants they’ve received but not yet been able to access.
The discussion was part of the process for approving a piece of legislation that will cut out an additional step for the court to apply and receive grants. Council will still approve the expenditure of the funds.
Council also discussed an ordinance, but held it for a second reading for the city to lease a piece of property on East Corwin Street near the former Everts School Building. If approved the lease would begin on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30, 2027.
Councilwoman Sheri Theis said shared the need and process by which the legislation has made it’s way to council. Theis mentioned the closure of the neighborhood schools when Circleville City Schools Consolidated a handful of years ago and how the city wants to fill the void left by the demolition or vacancies of those schools.
“Exhibit B [of the legislation] has also been included to specify the property will be improved to create a park for the citizens to enjoy,” Theis said. “The school board was clear the land cannot be used for any other purposes. There were some possible uses listed but at this time no uses have been decided, that’s for the city park board to decide.”
Theis also spoke about potential financial reimbursement on improvements to the property should the school district decide to take the property back after the lease is up and not either sell the property to the city or continue the lease.
Keller, responding to a question from Council Member Michelle Blanton, said there hadn’t been any discussion about what would happen with the park.
“I don’t think there’s been any determination on what’s going to be there, what it’s going to look like or how much money is going to be spent,” he said.