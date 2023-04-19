CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council spent much of their short meeting Monday night laying the groundwork for change to the legislation that council approves.
Following the discussion of two pieces of legislation, which were approved unanimously, Council Member Caryn Koch-Esterline brought up concerns she's received from citizens about how seemingly every ordinance comes with an emergency clause at the end.
Koch-Esterline acknowledged the need for the two present ordinances and said bringing up the discussion wasn't in reference to those specific pieces of legislation.
"We're declaring and emergency and I know we have to pass these quickly, with the salt we only have until the beginning of may but my question is why do we wait so long to have ordinances written and gotten to us," she said.
Koch-Esterline said residents complain about not doing the three readings of council ordinances.
Sheri Theis, acting council president in Barry Keller's absence, said the emergency clause put things into effect immediately instead of waiting 30 days.
"It goes into effect in 10 days once it appears in the paper instead of waiting 30 days," she said. "Having it held for three readings is a different thing. We can pass something on first reading even if it doesn't have the emergency clause. We certainly have three readings when it's a big issue like the budget or something like that."
Council Member Todd Brady said anyone can vote no on suspending council rules, which allows for approval on first reading, at any time and that if they agree they can chose to hold any legislation for up to three readings.
"You can say no I don't agree with it," he said. "Once you vote to suspend the rules you can vote. It gives us the opportunity to move it forward faster. It doesn't have to, you can still vote to stop it. Even if it has an emergency clause."
The two pieces of legislation that were approved were for the purchase of 500 tons of road salt for 2023-2024 winter season and the first part of an ordinance approving the purchase of a law mower for the city. A second ordinance will go to the finance committee to pay for the purchase of the mower at an upcoming meeting.
"This is an annual ordinance to buy some salt from the state," Brady said. "We didn't have a big need but we wanted to keep up with it. We're ordering 500 tons."
Brady said they didn't buy as much this year as they have in years past due to not needing to use much during the 2022-2023 winter season.
"That's a good problem to have," Brady said.
Also during the meeting Michelle Blanton, chair of the finance committee, announced a meeting on April 25 at 7 p.m. to talk about the levy.
"That will be our last meeting before we need to make a decision before we move forward with the ordinances to get it passed in time," Blanton said. "A gentleman from RITA will be there and the city auditor and county auditor are working on the data of a city income tax versus property tax. They're looking at what sort of property tax they're going to have to put on to make up what we'd lose from the income tax."