Council Discusses Sunshine Law, Elected Official Benefits, Ted Lewis Use

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council approved several legislative measures including approving Ted Lewis Parks for use by the Youth Leagues as a fundraiser for Ted Lewis, raises for elected officials starting in 2024, and approved the first step in the 2023 budget process.
All told, council approved seven pieces of legislation.
When discussing the ordinances for increasing compensation and benefits for council members, council president, the mayor, treasurer, auditor and law director, Council Member Michelle Blanton abstained from voting and the discussion, and Jeff Hallinin abstained from voting. Council last approved raises in November 2018 and are required to review the compensation regularly.
The ordinance provides a three percent increase per year for mayor, law director, auditor and treasurer in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 and a five percent total decrease in percentage of healthcare costs as the city will cover 85 percent of healthcare costs, up from 80 percent. City council and council president received an increase of five percent.
“It’s important to note that council may approve or deny this none of these changes take place until Jan. 1 2024 and allows for a new election cycle to happen and to have potentially new candidates run for all of these seats. None of these changes would effect anyone technically in these roles unless they decide to run in 2024,” Katie Logan Hedges, council member said.
Hallinin said during the legislation’s discussion period that he was in favor of increases for all the elected officials but was uncomfortable voting to increase council member wages. He asked if council could be pulled out and made a separate vote, which was not done.
“I am opposed to voting for a raise for myself as council, even with what you said,” he said. “I definitely want to support the other ones this was something I wanted to look at.”
Hedges, the senior most member of the finance committee who forwarded on the measure, explained the ordinance came from research the Human Resources Director did for like communities and municipalities.
“It was based on the going rate for positions of like communities like ours,” he said.
Council approved an ordinance allowing the service director to file an application with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to apply for a grant that the Circleville Tree Commission will use to plant more trees in 2023.
“They’re asking for $25,000 which will allow the tree commission to double the amount of trees planted next year and offset some of the costs of the service personnel who assist of the planting, pruning and watering of the trees,” Sheri Thies, council member said. “If approved the tree commission plans to plant 80 trees in Barthelmas Park, Ted Lewis Park and along South Court Street.”
Barry Keller, council president, also re-announced the community town hall for the currently under development strategic plan which is being held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Circleville Fire Station in the community meeting room.
“It is open to the public for anyone wants to attend,” Keller said. “We’ve had a lot of small focus groups as well as a committee of the whole meeting for council. This is a chance for the public.”
Also during the meeting Richie Verito, chair of the historic review board, asked council about sunshine laws related to a planned executive session in which four candidates will be interviewed for the Historic Review Board’s two open seats.
Verito asked if he would be allowed to sit in on those interviews and if they were allowed since he felt the interviews were not a permitted use as outlined in the Ohio Revised Code.
“Considering the committee only makes the recommendation and council appoints, city council can go into executive session but according to the Ohio Revised Code the committee can’t, unless I’m wrong and please correct me if I’m wrong,” he said.
After several minutes of discussion, Keller said city council, who had received Verito’s concerns ahead of time, was still waiting on an opinion from Law Director Gary Kenworthy.
Kenworthy, who was present at the meeting, said he was not totally ready to give that opinion but had begun reviewing the appropriate law.