CIRCLEVILLE — In a committee of the whole meeting, Circleville City Council heard first-hand the initial steps of a proposal for a grade separation over the railroad tracks inside the city limits.
Among the options being considered are grade separations over the railroad tracks on Court Street, Washington Street and Crites Road. The three proposals would mean adjusting the “vertical profile” of Court Street to construct an overpass, re-aligning Washington Street with an “s-curve” to adjust the vertical profile of the street for an overpass or extending Crites Road from its current intersection with Progress Parkway to Kingston Pike.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy tee'd up the discussion, explaining the purpose for American Structurepoint Inc., the consultant, to begin their presentation for what they called, a preliminary report.
"Eight years ago, we as an administration became very serious about some grade separation or some connection over the railroad tracks," McIlroy said.
"We realized we were seeing a tremendous amount of train traffic coming into our community and that there is no regulation on the length of a train. We found that one train could close all seven of our crossings at the same time."
McIlroy said since that time, the amount of trains have doubled and it's causing traffic bottlenecks and it is a safety issue for first responders trying to serve the city south of the tracks.
McIlroy said eventually, the city would need to have more than one grade separation down the line.
"A lot of it is based on finances and we've been looking at earmarks and we've been working with state and national legislature and we're putting in some work identifying where they'll come from," he said.
"We think we've identified some, but will come to you to get your support to find these funding sources. In a number of years, we'll need more than one grade separation."
Frank Aransky, project director for American Structurepoint Inc., took the bulk of the discussion and questions. He went over the three options that were initially discussed and also opened ideas to other possibilities.
"When it comes to the grade separation, we started looking at various locations to see where a good grade separation could go and obviousl,y you have a lot of current grade crossings, as well as some that are offline, where there's no existing crossing," he said.
"With that, we're here to cover the three options we studied in depth and by no means is that an exhaustive list. This study is incomplete and we'll have to go through and create a feasibility study.
I want to be clear that what we recommended isn't what we're moving forward with as a preferred alternative."
Aransky said they'll base all initial guidelines on a purpose and need statement and they'll be held to that standard.
"Once we do that, there will be some crossings that satisfy the purpose and needs and aren't as feasible and we'll come up with the conclusions to carry forward on, but that will come with public involvement and be a more comprehensive approach," he said.
"We've picked these three, but they're not the only three that exist out there."
When it comes to the three places they've studied so far, Aransky said they all had pros and cons and there was no clear best choice so far.
Council put forth several questions of Aransky and his team throughout the 50-minute discussion Tuesday night.
Among the concerns raised were the razing of houses, especially near Court Street in the historic district and on Washington Street and the sheer length it would take people to connect to Crites Road.
Another concern is dumping additional traffic into residential areas such as Washington Street. Property value loss and visuals were also discussed.
With the Washington Street proposal, three to five properties would be impacted, Crites Road would only impact farmland and as many as 12 properties would be impacted on Court Street.
Aransky said it would likely take two years to complete any of the projects and the road that is uses would have to be closed for two years.
Council Member Katie Logan Hedges asked Aransky about what the purpose of the overpass is and whether it's convenience or for the safety forces to have access to the southern half of the city.
"If you talk to a citizen on the street, they're only going to be in favor of Court Street because that will impact them immediately," she said. "If they're stopped for a train, they're not going to go all all the way out to Crites Road to get around it."
"People are hoping that [traffic convenience] is what will be rectified, but we're actually looking at it from a safety perspective," Hedges added.
Aransky said the safety element was the lens they were looking at things from. McIlroy said the city could have access to more money if they consider public safety as part of this project.
"Once you include safety, you go to the top of the list," he said. "We've hired American Structurepoint to really look at that."
Aransky said in addition to safety community, connectivity is something else to consider and that the railroad tracks can really divide a community.
"There may be things like that, that don't show up that may be attractive," he said.
American Structurepoint did provide proposed costs to each of the projects and Washington was about $9 million, Court Street was $11.5 to $12 million to construct.
Todd Brady, council member, provided American Structurepoint with another access point that would greatly improve things for the safety forces and grant access to U.S. 23. The proposal would also provide a trucking route using state Route 188.
McIlroy said they heard from ODOT that another cloverleaf on U.S. 23, near the current one that exists at U.S. Route 22, was not desirable.
As far as next steps, American Structurepoint is preparing some paperwork with ODOT to get access to funds the city acquired and then they'll use those resources to apply to the project and the development of the plan.
"We obviously have a long way to go, but every step we takes move things forward," Aransky said.