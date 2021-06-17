CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has begun the 2022 budget process with the first reading of the budget.
The preliminary proposed budget comes in at about $58 million, which is more than double the usual amount. The 2021 fiscal year budget came in at $28.1 million as approved in March.
Barry Keller, council member and finance committee chair, introduced legislation to approve the budget, which was held for a second reading.
“This is our normal procedure to submit to the city budget commission and the total proposed budget for the city is $58,919,705.67,” he said. “That’s a humongous number. The reason is, and the auditor mentioned during the public hearing, there are things we have to show in the budget.”
Keller said they’ll borrow all $30 million to pay for the upgrades and repairs to the water treatment plant and upgrades at the fire department. Keller said the city is required to show that money on the budget since they’ll receive it.
“You have to show it, just like the money for the grant for the new ladder truck and the grant for the new additional firefighters,” he said. “That’s why the number is so big, because you have to show it.”
In addition to those upgrades, the city is going to borrow $1.5 million for upgrades to Ted Lewis Park and should receive American Rescue Plan Act money to the tune of $2.25 million.
“Those are just some of the highlights that make that number look really big,” he said. “The measure was approved by the finance committee with the recommendation for passage.”
Keller said this is the first step in the budget process and that any cuts that need to be made will be done in the fall.
“Once the auditor gives the estimated revenue and projected carryover and all the expenses come in, we’ll see if there’s enough revenue to cover all of it and if not, we’ll have to make cuts,” he said.