CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy shared an update with Circleville City Council on a situation regarding a business that’s operating on the corner of Main Street and Scioto Street.
McIlroy began his update by explaining the situation and saying he received emails from several people on the topic and wanted to lay out the situation to everyone.
“What I want to do is explain what the real issue is,” McIlroy said. “They filed an application with the Board of Zoning Appeals and that application was heard by the board and was for outdoor dining. The Board of Zoning Appeals did not grant the application and then the property owners adhered to it. But the issue is they did not go to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a conditional use.”
McIlroy explained that because they have a temporary structure on the property, despite the fact that the business, a restaurant, is allowed, they need to file an application and get approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals for a conditional use.
“The board will hear that and they will say yes and they will say no,” he said. “What they failed to apply for is the conditional use. They know they need to do that because they got a letter from the law director to do it.”
In an email to McIlroy, Law Director Gary Kenworthy and City Council, property owner Ike Wampler asked what the difference was between what they have there and other things around the city, like food trucks and other similar temporary restaurants elsewhere.
Council asked several questions of McIlroy and Service Director Terry Frazier that were in Wampler’s email, including the difference between the structure and a food truck.
“In the downtown business district, a temporary structure, which is any structure that is in place for more than 10 days, must be permitted by the Board of Zoning Appeals via the conditional use permit,” he said.
“This structure, which is not a food truck, has never had a conditional use applied for. It did last October apply for outdoor dining, which is a separate requirement for outdoor restaurants in the downtown business district.”
Frazier said the next step, if they don’t comply with the application process, is to site them and the 10 days don’t have to be consecutive.
“If it’s an ongoing business, you simply can’t take down the structure and put another one up and say the clock starts ticking,” he said. “It’s a continuation of the same use.
On the topic of food trucks, Frazier said there are no laws in Circleville about them and they are considered vehicles, not structures.
“Our zoning code and city ordinances are silent on food trucks,” he said. “We simply don’t have any regulations at all. They’re not illegal, but they are not permitted. They are restaurants and are operating in areas that allow restaurants; there is no violation. We are working on a remedy to our current zoning code that we’re going to update in the next several months to include food trucks.”