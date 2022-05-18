CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard from two residents and received an update from Mayor Don McIlroy.
McIlroy said at their Mayors Cup Golf tournament, in which proceeds benefit the city’s park fund, raised the most ever — $12,500.
McIrloy also handed out a schedule of the Friday in the Park event series, which begins on June 24 and run through Aug 5.
“One of the things we hear a lot is that there is nothing for the children to do and I would recommend they attend one of these Fridays in the park, they are very, very good,” he said.
City Council heard from two residents, the first being William Karshner who spoke for the second time about Elite Construction, permits and requirements for demolishing property within the city.
Karshner called for the city to ask for the asbestos reports for the property on Watt Street, the former Wagner’s Flowers property, and if one cannot be produced, then the city should condemn the property and fine those responsible.
“I believe that [city officials] should get together and push for charges for fraud that was perpetrated the building department and ask them to produce the proper, per state building code, asbestos reports,” he said. “If they cannot produced that property needs to be condemned and they need to be fined per day.”
Later in the meeting, Council member Caryn Koch-Esterline, addressed Karshner’s comments. She said she’s continued to receive questions about the property.
A second resident, Shawna Hartsell, spoke to Council about the 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and asked for an amendment to the ordinance for the street closures. The event is taking place July 22 and July 23.
“We are expecting 96 teams this year plus volunteers, refs and monitors for those games, so we’ve asked for some extra space,” she said. “We’re asking for extensions along Court Street to the Elks and on Watt Street to the parking lot behind Micro Systems. This is for the safety of the ball players and visitors. It would also include the Elks incase they want to sell tenderloins and safety for potential balls running into the street and cars coming through. It would be really nice to have the extra room.”
In addition the city approved a piece of legislation to approve the purchase of an utility truck for the service department, which was already in the budget for 2022.
Council passed a resolution to allow the Pumpkin Show to operate on city streets in October.
“This is a routine ordinance that will allow Pumpkin Show to go about it’s business and have the nice benefit for the citizens and visitors to the city we have,” Jeff Hallinin, council member, said.
Per the request of Hartsell, council held an ordinance for second reading to make some amendments ahead of the next council meeting on June 7 to allow for the street closure for the 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament being organized by Uptown Circleville.
Under new business, council unanimously approved a measure to amend the 2022 city budget to expend the money for renovations to Ted Lewis Park.
“This is a housekeeping ordinance from the city auditor appropriating funds into the street funds to repair the streets and appropriating an additional $900,000 for Ted Lewis Park,” Michelle Blanton, Council member said while explaining the legislation.