CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council heard updates from the safety forces and listened to a concerned citizen during the Safety Committee meeting Tuesday night.
First up was the Safety Committee meeting. Sheree Jankiewicz, owner of Christopher’s on South Court Street, shared her concerns about the speed of traffic downtown and offered some ideas and solutions.
“We have a speeding problem on South Court Street,” she said. “They stop at the light at court and main, they gun it and run the light and I’ve almost gotten hit several times throughout the years. It really concerns me because now that we have the [Downtown Outdoor Refreshment District] we’re trying to attract more foot traffic in the downtown area.”
Jankiewicz said she’s seen in other communities where the traffic lights have been taken out and stop signs have been put in place.
“That seems to slow down traffic,” she said. “I don’t know if that can be a consideration for the intersection here right outside city hall.”
Katie Logan Hedges, committee chair, said the matter of street changes is a service department change and not one done by police or fire but the Safety Director, Service Director and both the city police chief and fire chief were present and heard the comments.
“Let’s see if we can make something happen and make our uptown a little more pedestrian friendly,” Jankiewicz said. “I think we’re going in the right direction.”
Council member Caryn Koch-Esterline echoed Jankiewicz’s concerns, and offered a potential suggestion of a light up speed sign to draw people’s attention.
Service committee member Tom Duvall invited Jankiewicz to their next meeting on May 31 to bring the issue up again before their committee.
In addition to Jankiewicz’s comments, Safety Director Tomi Dorris gave an update to city council on the city’s safety forces overtime which has been trending down since even pre-COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’re doing very well,” she said. “I know both chiefs are on top of their overtime.”
Dorris said there was a significant increase during the last pay period because some of the officers went to training in Wellston, Ohio.
“With them being 24 hours on, 48 hours off they ran into some overtime,” she said. “They did some great in-person training, we can do a lot of virtual stuff but when it comes to how you fight an actual fire you need to be in person. We’re spending some funds on that but we’re in great shape for the rest of the year.”
Dorris also mentioned to council they’re still waiting on three new police cruisers to come in later this year and they may bring legislation forward for another three since they ordered six at that time.
“We will be looking to come back for additional funds for three additional new cruisers,” Dorris said.
Police Chief Shawn Baer spoke after Dorris, giving an update on the department.
Baer told the committee members that they’re focusing on training since they have such a young department.
“I think that’s a paramount concern for the department,” Baer said of training. “With such a young force it takes a lot of direction and mentoring from older staff.”
Baer said the department is dealing with issues finding new recruits.
“In the last civil service exam we had no applicants,” he said. “I don’t think that says anything about Circleville but it says good things about other departments. I’ve heard another department is giving a $5,000 sign on bonus and lateral transfers for the state highway patrol and Columbus Police who have not done that in the past. We have pretty hard competition right now.”
Baer said the competition is no longer to keep people but to bring them on.
“I think once we get them we show them a different type of environment,” he said. “We enjoy it and have fun. If you haven’t done a ride-a-long you should because you get to see what we do and how we do it. The people we have treat the job as a calling. We try to have fun while we’re out there and helping people.”
Baer said they’ve put a lot of time into recruiting and there were 29 recruits that would graduate and 36 departments trying to recruit.
“It’s pretty good chances trying to come out of the academy,” he said.
Baer said beyond the training they’re just preparing for summer.
“We’re watching trends of what comes are happening where and how we can best utilize our resources,” he said.
Following Baer’s comments, Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson gave an update on the new fire truck and shared that they are projecting to be up a few hundred runs over last year.
“From Jan. 1 to April 30 we took 1,371 calls, the first three months we were 1,036, we’re on track to do 4,200 to 4,300 runs this year,” he said. “We did 3,981 runs last year so that projects to be up 200 to 300 runs.”
Hedges asked Thompson about the runs, which average out to about 11.5 per day.
“Weekends, maybe, when it gets really nice we see more motorcycles and we get more traffic collisions,” he said. “But in our business things happen indoors, outdoors, driving, walking and sometimes we have days were gravity seems to fail in Pickaway County and we have a lot of injuries from a fall. There’s no rhyme or reason anymore.”
Thompson said the new fire engine is in Urbana, Ohio, being outfitted for the custom equipment racks.
“We’re probably looking at four weeks before the engine is back to us and once it’s back as part of the grant process we’ll have to do drivers training, pump operations training and then we’re all required to have a Department of Transportation physical,” he said. “My plan is hopefully by June to have the truck back in service.”